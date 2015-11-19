Scouting Report: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles actually signed both Murray and former Charger Ryan Matthews after trading McCoy, and the two backs have complemented each other well. Matthews has 75 carries to 128 for Murray but is averaging 5.69 per tote, second in the NFL among qualifiers to Buffalo's Karlos Williams. Darren Sproles is a pass-catching third-down back but he hasn't been a significant part of the offense in the last month, with 117 yards on 26 touches over four games.

All those backs run behind an offensive line anchored by left tackle Jason Peters, a seven-time Pro Bowler and a first-team Associated Press All-Pro choice last year. The 6-4, 328-pound Peters is a powerful run-blocker but surprisingly nimble for his size, making him a huge asset in pass protection, too. However, Peters has missed the Eagles' last two games with a back injury, with the team sliding former first-round pick Lane Johnson over from the right edge to fill that spot. Jason Kelce has been a fixture at center for the Eagles since 2011 but the guard are largely unproven. LG Allen Barbre had started eight games for three teams over seven years before 2015 and RG Matt Tobin was a 2013 undrafted pick-up who started his first seven games last year. According to Football Outsiders, the Eagles' have had the 30th-best run-blocking front and the 16th-best pass-blocking line this year. It would be better with Peters on the field; according to Pro Football Focus, he has allowed just six QB pressures all year.