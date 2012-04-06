Seahawks agree to terms with LB Ruud, G Lutui

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with linebacker Barrett Ruud, cornerback Roy Lewis and guard Deuce Lutui on one-year deals.

Ruud adds a veteran presence to the Seahawks' young linebacker corps and replaces David Hawthorne, who signed with New Orleans on Tuesday.

Ruud played nine games for the Tennessee Titans last season before being placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. Ruud had 57 tackles and one interception for Tennessee. He played his first six NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lutui played for head coach Pete Carroll at USC before spending the last six seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Lutui could potentially challenge for the starting job at left guard after the release of Robert Gallery last month.

Lewis has played the last three seasons in Seattle, primarily as a nickel back and special teams standout.