What's Next: Bucs Head to Munich Looking to Build on Momentum

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will now be a bit more entspannt on their nine-hour flight to Munich, Germany on Thursday after rallying for an uplifting 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week Nine.

Those globe-traveling Buccaneers who choose to bone up on their German will know that word means "relaxed," which will be an easier mood to achieve while flying over the Atlantic after their last second victory on rookie tight end Cade Otton's one-yard touchdown catch. That grab concluded a stunning 60-yard, 35-second drive that snapped a three-game losing streak and reclaimed first place in the NFC South for the defending league champions. The Bucs and Atlanta Falcons are now both 4-5 – Atlanta lost a last-second game to the L.A. Chargers in Week Nine – and Tampa Bay beat Atlanta in Week Five.

The Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks will contest the first ever NFL game ever played in Germany. The contest will take place on Sunday, November 13 and will kick off at 3:30 p.m. local time, which means Bucs fans back in the U.S. Eastern time zone will need to be out of bed and ready for a 9:30 a.m. start.