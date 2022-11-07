Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What's Next: Bucs Head to Munich Looking to Build on Momentum

The Buccaneers will face the Seahawks in the NFL's first-ever game in Germany next Sunday, November 13, as Tampa Bay looks to build some momentum after a stunning rally to beat the Rams in Week Nine

Nov 06, 2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will now be a bit more entspannt on their nine-hour flight to Munich, Germany on Thursday after rallying for an uplifting 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week Nine.

Those globe-traveling Buccaneers who choose to bone up on their German will know that word means "relaxed," which will be an easier mood to achieve while flying over the Atlantic after their last second victory on rookie tight end Cade Otton's one-yard touchdown catch. That grab concluded a stunning 60-yard, 35-second drive that snapped a three-game losing streak and reclaimed first place in the NFC South for the defending league champions. The Bucs and Atlanta Falcons are now both 4-5 – Atlanta lost a last-second game to the L.A. Chargers in Week Nine – and Tampa Bay beat Atlanta in Week Five.

The Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks will contest the first ever NFL game ever played in Germany. The contest will take place on Sunday, November 13 and will kick off at 3:30 p.m. local time, which means Bucs fans back in the U.S. Eastern time zone will need to be out of bed and ready for a 9:30 a.m. start.

The Seahawks bring a 6-3 record into the contest after winning their fourth straight outing on Sunday with a 31-21 road decision in Arizona. Seattle has won five of six after a 1-2 start and is faring far better than many projected after they traded away franchise legend Russell Wilson in the offseason. Quarterback Geno Smith, once regarded as a journeyman, has seized his opportunity to succeed Wilson and has a stellar passer rating of 107 after throwing for 275 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Cardinals. The Seahawks also have a burgeoning star in rookie running back Kenneth Walker, who ran for 109 yards and two scores on Sunday.

