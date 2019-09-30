Shaq Barrett and Bucs Defense Provide, Offense Reaps

David took his interception down to the Rams' nine-yard line and the Bucs scored on the next play on a screen pass to Chris Godwin. The Buccaneers also scored touchdowns on the possessions following the interceptions by Barrett and Whitehead, and as noted above, Barrett's forced fumble led directly to points.

That's 28 points off turnovers, just more than half of the Buccaneers' total of 55 points on the afternoon. Tampa Bay is the first team this season to score at least 28 points off turnovers in a single game, and the first to do so the Chargers score 31 points off turnovers against the Bills in a 54-24 win on Nov. 19, 2017. Data is available on points off turnovers back through the 1997 season, and this is the first time in that span that the Buccaneers have scored 28 or more points in a single game off turnovers.

Here are some additional miscellaneous bits of data from Sunday's big win in L.A.:

- The Buccaneers' 55-40 victory is the first game in NFL history to end in that score. This is the second year in a row the Bucs have broken new ground in that way, as their 48-40 win at New Orleans in the season opener also was (and remains) the first contest to end in that exact score.