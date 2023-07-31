Shaq Barrett: "I'm Close to 100%"

"All of the running and the change of direction stuff I've been doing with the trainers helped me get a level of confidence in myself," he said. "So, it's just a matter of getting out here and going against an offensive tackle and getting some pressure against me while I'm trying to turn the corner. Once I was able to do that, feel that and maintain that – I didn't feel anything [wrong], it felt normal. I'm ready to go, I feel like. I'm as close to 100 percent as you can possibly be a couple days into camp."

The work Barrett put in to get back to where he is now, and the long hot hours of training camp have been a blessing in disguise in two ways, unfortunately both in regard to an unimaginable tragedy. On April 30, Arrayah Barrett, the youngest of four children for Shaquil and his wife, Jordanna, drowned in the family pool at the age of two. Looking back, Barrett is grateful for the extra time he got to spend with Arrayah due to his injury last fall. And now that football season is approaching again, he appreciates that his job takes his mind off his heartbreak for at least a little while each day.

"Like this morning it was hitting me hard," said Barrett on Monday after the Bucs' fifth training camp practice. "Getting ready for practice helped me get my mind off of it a little bit just focusing on something else. I've got a lot of time in the day when I'm just in my head thinking about stuff and thinking about her. So having to actually think about what I'm doing right in the moment helps me out a lot and helps the family out a lot when we're doing stuff and trying to stay busy.

"t's a daily battle, a tough battle. I felt it heavier today than I did the last couple of days. It just comes in waves. We just talk to each other, talk through it with each other and just lean on each other to get ourselves through, and lean on the Lord, as well. It doesn't get any easier. It's just me being busy and keeping my mind off of it for a little bit. It's just tough – it's always going to be tough."

The members of the Barrett family have voids in their heart that can never be filled, not even with the very welcome news of a fifth child on the way, due in February. They will always miss Arrayah, who loved stars and brought "brightness, wholeness and completeness" to her parents' lives and was cute even when she was being naughty. To help other families avoid this sort of tragedy, Jordanna and Shaq are starting the Arrayah Hope Foundation that will help provide swimming lessons for children and AI cameras in homes with pools. They are going to start in Tampa, then plan to expand it to Colorado and beyond.