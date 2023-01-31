Shea Tierney Joins List of Interviewees for Bucs' Offensive Coordinator Job

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers interviewed New York Giants Quarterbacks Coach Shea Tierney for their open offensive coordinator position. Tierney becomes the sixth candidate to whom the Bucs have spoken as they seek to replace Byron Leftwich, whom they parted ways with on January 19 after his four seasons on the job.

The Buccaneers also interviewed University of Georgia Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Todd Monken on Tuesday. Last week, they met with Denver Broncos Passing Game Coordinator & Quarterbacks Coach Klint Kubiak, Minnesota Vikings Wide Receivers Coach Keenan McCardell, Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterbacks Coach Jim Bob Cooter and Cincinnati Bengals Quarterbacks Coach Dan Pitcher.

First-year Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll hired Tierney to coach the team's quarterbacks after the two had worked together for four seasons (2018-21) on Sean McDermott's Buffalo Bills' staff. While Daboll coordinated the offense, Tierney spent two seasons as an offensive assistant and two as the assistant quarterbacks coach.

With Tierney's help, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had by far the best season of his four-year career in 2022. A former first-round pick in 2018, Jones finished with career highs in passer rating (92.5), QBR (60.8), touchdown-to-interception ratio (3.0). Jones' 1.1% interception rate was the best in the NFL this past season. The fourth-year passer also ran for 708 yards and seven touchdowns as the Giants, who had averaged four wins over the previous three seasons, improved to 9-6-1 and made the playoffs for the first time in six years.

In Buffalo, Tierney also worked with Josh Allen, another former first-round pick who improved dramatically after two up-and-down seasons to begin his career. In 2020, Allen finished second in the NFL MVP voting after compiling a passer rating of 107.2 and throwing for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns.