Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Shula Not Offered New Contract

Tampa Bay to look for new direction for its offense

Feb 03, 2000 at 07:00 AM
shulaa.jpg

Mike Shula directed the Buccaneers' offense from 1996-99

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that they have not offered a new contract to offensive coordinator Mike Shula.

Shula had been the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator for the past four seasons. He came to Tampa Bay after a three-year stint as tight ends coach at Chicago.

"It's always difficult to make these kinds of decisions because it involves someone's livelihood and family," Buccaneers Head Coach Tony Dungy said. "We made this decision based on the criteria that we use in making all football decisions, and that involves giving us the best chance to be successful.

"We would like to thank Mike for his efforts. He played a vital role in helping us reach the playoffs two of the last three years, including this year's run to the NFC Championship Game."

