Shurmur: "We don't hand anybody anything"

May 10, 2012 at 08:56 AM

CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns coach Pat Shurmur is making it clear rookie quarterback Brandon Weeden will not be handed the starting job.

Weeden, drafted with the No. 22 overall pick, will take the field for the first time as a pro on Friday when Cleveland opens its three-day rookie minicamp. On a conference call, Shurmur said he's eager to see the Oklahoma State quarterback perform and the Browns aren't going to christen him their new starter because ``we don't give anybody anything.''

Shurmur says rookie running back Trent Richardson, the No. 3 overall pick, will be able to fully participate in the camp. Richardson underwent minor knee surgery after helping Alabama win the national championship.

Shurmur said 37 players, including draft picks and undrafted free agents, will be at the camp.

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 

The Buccaneers will take on the Lions in a Divisional Round showdown on Sunday. Here is how to view the action
Bucs Elevate Silas Dzansi, Patrick Laird for Divisional Game

T Silas Dzansi and RB Patrick Laird are eligible to play in the Bucs' Divisional round matchup with the Lions in Detroit after being activated from the practice squad on Saturday
Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Jan. 19: Three Listed as Questionable 

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup
5 Bucs to Watch Against the Lions in the Divisional Round 

The Buccaneers will head to Motown to take on the Lions in the Divisional Round of playoffs. Here are five players to watch
Photos: Bucs Depart for Detroit Lions

View photos of the Buccaneers departing for the Divisional Round of the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs in Detroit.

Round 2 | Bucs vs. Lions Divisional Round Showdown

Time for round 2. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Detroit Lions in the 2023-2024 NFC Divisional Round at 3:00pm EST on Sunday, January 21.

Baker Mayfield Mic'd Up vs. the Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield was mic'd up for the Wild Card Round showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hear from the starting quarterback as he leads the Bucs to the Divisional Round during their dominant 32-9 win.

Buccaneers-Lions: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Divisional Round Week

For the divisional round, the Bucs' redemption tour rolls into Detroit, where they will face a deep group of offensive weapons, an extremely fired-up crowd and another stiff test for the edges of the O-Line

Todd Bowles on Keys to Be Successful at Ford Field | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Divisional Round practice. HC Bowles discussed the health of players heading into Detroit and how important it is to manage yards-after-catch.

Shaq Barrett, Chase Edmonds Trending in Right Direction for Sunday | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024

Bucs Brotherly Shove Eagles Out of Playoffs | Battle Sound

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Round matchup where the Bucs sent the Eagles packing in electric fashion.

Photos from Bucs Divisional Round Practice - January 19

View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Divisional Round practice on 01/19/2024

Bucs Ready to Replicate 'Masterful' Performance in Divisional Round | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into the Wild Card win against the Eagles, potential matchups vs. Detroit in the Divisional Round and how to move on to the NFC Conference Championship.

Baker Mayfield: 'Not Satisfied', Ready to Invade Motor City | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Divisional Round practice. QB Mayfield discussed being happy with the win but having 'bigger goals', trusting in the scheme and the team's mindset ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions.

How Do the 2023 Buccaneers Compare? | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about Baker Mayfield's future, potentially good matchups in the Detroit game, similar teams from the Bucs' past and more

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Jan. 18: Godwin, Diaby Upgrade to Limited Status 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup 

Dave Canales' Message to the Team Ahead of Divisional Round | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Thursday's Divisional Round practice. OC Canales discussed expecting a physical playoff game against Detroit, finding the spots to take big shots and how the team has 'finished' all year

Calijah Kancey Talks First Playoff Experience, Previews Matchup vs. Lions on 'GMFB'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses his first playoff experience and previews divisional round matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Lions, Divisional Round Week

The Buccaneers head to Detroit in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to face a high-powered Lions team in yet another postseason rematch…Team leaders, series history, roster notes and more

Baker Mayfield: Road Games Fit Our Identity

QB Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers have thrived on defying expectations in 2023, and a playoff game against a favored Lions team in a raucous environment gives them another shot at doing just that
