Shurmur: "We don't hand anybody anything"

CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns coach Pat Shurmur is making it clear rookie quarterback Brandon Weeden will not be handed the starting job.
Weeden, drafted with the No. 22 overall pick, will take the field for the first time as a pro on Friday when Cleveland opens its three-day rookie minicamp. On a conference call, Shurmur said he's eager to see the Oklahoma State quarterback perform and the Browns aren't going to christen him their new starter because ``we don't give anybody anything.''
Shurmur says rookie running back Trent Richardson, the No. 3 overall pick, will be able to fully participate in the camp. Richardson underwent minor knee surgery after helping Alabama win the national championship.
Shurmur said 37 players, including draft picks and undrafted free agents, will be at the camp.