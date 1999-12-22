Six Buccaneers Headed to the Pro Bowl

The National Football League announced today that six Tampa Bay Buccaneers – FB Mike Alstott, LB Derrick Brooks, S John Lynch, C Tony Mayberry, LB Hardy Nickerson and DT Warren Sapp – have been selected to the 2000 Pro Bowl, to be held in Honolulu on February 6.

"We're very happy for all of them," Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy said. "I think it's kind of a team effort, but all those guys had very good years and I think all are very deserving. There are only so many players that can go and there are always players that are left off, but we're happy that these six players are going to represent us."

BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT

The Bucs began preparation for the Green Bay Packers this week without DT Warren Sapp (left/right shoulder strain). Sapp, who leads the team with 12.5 sacks, should return to practice tomorrow and is listed as probable for Sunday's contest.

WR Reidel Anthony (left ankle sprain), T Paul Gruber (right shoulder sprain) and C Tony Mayberry all sat out of today's practice and are listed as probable.