Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Six Buccaneers Headed to the Pro Bowl

Dec 22, 1999 at 08:24 AM

The National Football League announced today that six Tampa Bay Buccaneers – FB Mike Alstott, LB Derrick Brooks, S John Lynch, C Tony Mayberry, LB Hardy Nickerson and DT Warren Sapp – have been selected to the 2000 Pro Bowl, to be held in Honolulu on February 6.

"We're very happy for all of them," Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy said. "I think it's kind of a team effort, but all those guys had very good years and I think all are very deserving. There are only so many players that can go and there are always players that are left off, but we're happy that these six players are going to represent us."

BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT

The Bucs began preparation for the Green Bay Packers this week without DT Warren Sapp (left/right shoulder strain). Sapp, who leads the team with 12.5 sacks, should return to practice tomorrow and is listed as probable for Sunday's contest.

WR Reidel Anthony (left ankle sprain), T Paul Gruber (right shoulder sprain) and C Tony Mayberry all sat out of today's practice and are listed as probable.

WR QB Trent Dilfer (right clavicle fracture) and G Ken Blackman (left knee sprain) are out. DE Steve White (right turf toe) was upgraded from questionable to probable for this week's game against the Packers. CB Ronde Barber and WR Karl Williams, who both suffered right thigh contusions against the Raiders, are listed as probable.

