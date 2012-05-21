Skins QB Griffin says he 'can help this team win'

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III says his first workout alongside veterans begins the process of showing the Redskins he ``can help this team win.''
Already anointed the starter by Washington coach Mike Shahanan, the Heisman Trophy winner known as RG3 zipped passes on rollouts to his right and left during Monday's start of organized team activities.
Griffin says the rookie minicamp that wrapped up two weeks ago was a chance to show Shanahan that ``I'm as advertised.'' Working with veterans can show them why he was the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft.
While practicing, Griffin wore a yellow glove on his left hand, because he ``was a huge Michael Jackson fan growing up.''
While a steady rain fell, the team practiced at its new indoor practice facility.