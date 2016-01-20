Smith: Gerald McCoy the Perfect Prototype

"Rushing the passer is so important in the NFL," said Smith. "The level of quarterback play over the last seven years has changed dramatically. It used to be that there were two or three, quote, 'elite' quarterbacks. Now there's probably 10 to 12 that are playing at an elite level in this league at one time, and if you don't affect the quarterback and put pressure on the quarterback, they're going to cut you up. They're going to make plays. So it's going to be imperative that we get pressure on the quarterback. In an ideal situation you'd like to do it with a four-man rush, but if it doesn't work with a four-man rush then you've got to add people to the rush."