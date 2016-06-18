Social: Best of the Buccaneers, June 17

Had an awesome week of mini camp with the @tbbuccaneers ! Can't believe OTA's are already over. Looking forward to training over the next six weeks to prime up for training camp! Time to get better with the help of @rgolabek427 @samwattskicking @rspnutrition and @westsidebarbellofficial #timetotrain #westsidebarbell #neverstop #teamrsp #believe #gobucs #nodaysoff

A post shared by Jake Schum (@jake_schum) on Jun 16, 2016 at 11:50am PDT