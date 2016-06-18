Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Social: Best of the Buccaneers, June 17

The best social media posts from Buccaneers players this week.

Jun 17, 2016 at 11:13 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) outruns Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) on a 55-yard touchdown reception during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Buccaneers.com

Hey there Bucs fans! How are you doing? We are good, a little sad players are gone, but before we welcome back #BucsOffSeasonBlues, let's get into what happened this week.

via GIPHY

We added another Buccaneer to the #NFLTop100! Congrats Dougernaut!!

Mandatory mini-camp arrived, departed quicker than we expected and yeahhh buddy it was LIT!!

Every day, bringing that #SiegetheDayhttps://t.co/qwthnxMsfK

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) June 14, 2016

Well Bucs, it's been fun! Let's kick the summer off with Youth Camp! Share your photos while you're supporting our guys at their various camps. #BucsOffseasonBlues

Let's just say this team is up to something! Stay tuned. #BucsOut

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Interview Bengals Assistant Dan Pitcher for OC Position

The Buccaneers conducted a virtual interview with Bengals Quarterbacks Coach Dan Pitcher on Friday afternoon, making him the fourth candidate to whom the team has spoken about its offensive coordinator opening

news

Updates: First Group of OC Interviews Reveals Four Candidates So Far

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of January

news

Biggest Storyline of the 2023 Offseason | Point-Counterpoint

With an 8-9 final record to conclude the 2022 regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter a transition phase. Looking ahead to the offseason, Scott Smith and I will debate the biggest storyline to monitor

news

Jim Bob Cooter Interviews for Bucs' Offensive Coordinator Position

The Bucs interviewed Jaguars Passing Game Coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for their open offensive coordinator position on Thursday, making him the third candidate for the job so far

Advertising