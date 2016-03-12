Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Social: Best of the Bucs, March 12

Some of the best of social media posts from Buccaneers players this week.

Mar 12, 2016 at 12:54 AM
helmet-article-6
Buccaneers.com

And just like that Logan Mankins, Beast Mode, Kobe and Manning were gone. While America said goodbye to Manning, Tampa Bay said goodbye to Mankins.

via GIPHY

See how players reacted to Mankins' retirement and Manning's retirement press conference.

Wow Peyton! Wow!

— Josh Keyes (@swaggyj_57) March 7, 2016

As the week moved on we went from 0 to 100 real quick.0. Celebrating the new league year

via GIPHY

55. NFL Free Agency Frezzy

75. We signed Keith Tandy and Sweezy Sweezy (#byekayne)

Congrats @kytandy! work horse! Ultimate teammate ✊

— Josh Keyes (@swaggyj_57) March 9, 2016

  1. Plus two more free agents.

**

  1. Dougie Fresh is back !!!!!!!!!**

via GIPHY

Alongside the madness we must relax with some #BucsOffSeasonBlues

via GIPHY

A post shared by Ryan Griffin (@ry_griffin) on

But before we go, Donovan Smith has the best mixtape cover since '06!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 8: Dean, White Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 14 matchup 
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Falcons in Week 14 

The Buccaneers will take on the Falcons in Week 14, continuing the slate of divisional foes on the 2023 itinerary. Here are five players to watch
news

Updates: Bucs Eagerly Anticipate Return of Lavonte David to Action

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 

The Buccaneers will face the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 8: Dean, White Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 14 matchup 

Mike Evans Mic'd Up vs. the Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Evans was mic'd up for the Bucs' Week 13 victory against the Carolina Panthers. Watch as the legend's historic game propels the Bucs over the Panthers.

Todd Bowles on Lavonte David Being a 'True Leader', Focused on Game vs. Falcons | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 14 practice. HC Bowles discussed injuries ahead of Sunday vs. the Falcons and how the team has become more consistent.

Mike Evans' Shattered Records vs. Carolina, Looking to Continue in Atlanta | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into WR Mike Evans' huge game, their thoughts on the upcoming RB matchup and the keys to victory in Atlanta.

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Falcons in Week 14 

The Buccaneers will take on the Falcons in Week 14, continuing the slate of divisional foes on the 2023 itinerary. Here are five players to watch

Updates: Bucs Eagerly Anticipate Return of Lavonte David to Action

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 

The Buccaneers will face the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Falcons, Week 14

The Bucs head to Atlanta for a game that is critical to their division title hopes, and they'll face a Falcons team that ranks sixth in rushing on offense and seventh in scoring on defense…Injury updates, series history, statistical leaders and more

A Critical Game in Atlanta | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about potential two-way players, the playoff implications of Sunday's game in Atlanta, best fantasy football performances and more

In Case You Missed It: December 8, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 14 of the 2023 regular season

Week 14 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 7: Vea, Dean and White Among Non-Participants 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 14 matchup 

EVERY Mike Evans Catch from 10 Consecutive Seasons of 1,000 Yards!

Watch EVERY SINGLE Mike Evans catch from his record-breaking decade in the NFL thus far. The WR has eclipsed 1,000 yards in ten straight NFL seasons to start his career.

Dave Canales: 'Chris Godwin is Magic with the Ball' | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke with the media following Thursday's Week 14 practice. OC Canales discussed how he has improved as a play caller throughout the season, QB Baker Mayfield's ability to make post-snap reads and the importance of the upcoming game against the Falcons.

Bucs Overpower Panthers in Divisional Showdown | Battle Sound

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 13 matchup. The Bucs won the important divisional game by a score of 21-18 in front of the Tampa faithful.

Bucs on the Hunt for Division Title in the NFC South | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses WR Mike Evans' record-breaking game, the Bucs 'young guns' continuing to perform and what is on the line in Atlanta.

Photos from Bucs Practice - December 7 

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 12/7/2023

Bucs Cheerleaders Photos from Panthers vs. Bucs Game

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders from the Panthers vs. Bucs game.

Chris Godwin on His Relationship with Dave Canales, Doing Whatever to Win | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin spoke with the media following Thursday's Week 14 practice. WR Godwin discussed adjusting to a new scheme and feeling better health-wise every day.

Tristan Wirfs Excited for Falcons Rematch, 'We Know What's at Stake' | Press Conference

Tackle Tristan Wirfs spoke with the media following Thursday's Week 14 practice. T Wirfs discussed the run game improving and 'keeping their feet on the gas'.
Advertising