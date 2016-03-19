Social: Best of the Bucs, March 19

ITS OFFICIAL!!! What an Honor to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer... Thank you @skiernan78 @selectsports and the entire @tbbuccaneers organization for making this happen and believing in me.. Thank you @nygiants and all my great teammates, coaches, fans and my entire support staff.. Most importantly Thank you God, and thanks to my wife and kids @betterhalf9one Brailyn & Robyn my mother @ms.pinkey Mom turner, my siblings @usingmynoodle92 @nade_l_aye @eazy.201 @jackofalltrades1125 @darastarudeboy my nephew Jayson "baby hood" Jr, my beautiful Gramdmother my 2 God daughters Ava and Ana, my best Bros and Sis's (y'all know who y'all are) and my entire family for your love and support.. Special thanks to Ms. Annie Hilliard (R.I.P) my pops my ace and best friend Robert E. Ayers Sr. (R.I.P.) miss you man.. My second family Wyvette Douglas and the crew.. My mentor @kwymbs58 and my coach that got me started Randy Neely.. I could go on and on.. But I truly wouldn't be here without you guys.. I look forward to this next chapter of my life as we (family, team, community and organization) accomplish major goals!!! LETS GET IT!!! GO BUCS!!!!!

A post shared by Robert E. Ayers Jr (@1_900_ayersjr) on Mar 12, 2016 at 12:42pm PST