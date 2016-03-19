Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Social: Best of the Bucs, March 19

The best social media posts from Buccaneers players this week.

Mar 18, 2016 at 11:44 PM
Buccaneers.com

Last week was mad real. Geez, we believe that everyone experienced every type of feelings possible.

Nevertheless, this week started off with a bang. Coach Koetter and Jason Licht got down and in dirty with the free agency freezy signing a handful of players.

First it was Brent Grimes.

Then Robert Ayers.

ITS OFFICIAL!!! What an Honor to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer... Thank you @skiernan78 @selectsports and the entire @tbbuccaneers organization for making this happen and believing in me.. Thank you @nygiants and all my great teammates, coaches, fans and my entire support staff.. Most importantly Thank you God, and thanks to my wife and kids @betterhalf9one Brailyn & Robyn my mother @ms.pinkey Mom turner, my siblings @usingmynoodle92 @nade_l_aye @eazy.201 @jackofalltrades1125 @darastarudeboy my nephew Jayson "baby hood" Jr, my beautiful Gramdmother my 2 God daughters Ava and Ana, my best Bros and Sis's (y'all know who y'all are) and my entire family for your love and support.. Special thanks to Ms. Annie Hilliard (R.I.P) my pops my ace and best friend Robert E. Ayers Sr. (R.I.P.) miss you man.. My second family Wyvette Douglas and the crew.. My mentor @kwymbs58 and my coach that got me started Randy Neely.. I could go on and on.. But I truly wouldn't be here without you guys.. I look forward to this next chapter of my life as we (family, team, community and organization) accomplish major goals!!! LETS GET IT!!! GO BUCS!!!!!

A post shared by Robert E. Ayers Jr (@1_900_ayersjr) on

Then Josh Robinson.

And finally Daryl Smith.

We learned that Donovan Smith and Jameis Winston needed help finding a professional deep sea fishing company.

Plus Donovan needs to shave.

Kenny Bell has apparently been nominated for President.

And Connor Barth has been hangarooing around Australia!

Austin Seferian-Jenkins finally got back on social media so make sure you go follow him on Instagram.

... Snapchat too.

Wait …

.

Add the Bucs (@BucsNFL), too!

One thing we do know - all the player are just vibin' this offseason #BucsOffSeasonBlues

Work 💪🏾 with them State boys 🔴🔵🐶

A post shared by Kimario McFadden (@k_mar7) on

Advertising