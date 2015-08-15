Social Rewind: Buccaneers at Vikings

The Buccaneers opened up their 2015 season with a preseason game at the Minnesota Vikings. QB Jameis Winston made his NFL debut and the Buccaneers defense was able to create three turnovers in a 26-16 loss. Here's how the game played out on social media.
With a new QB that was the number one overall draft pick, excitement was particularly high.
Da'Quan Bowers didn't let the excitement interrupt his pregame nap.
Reports came in from the Buccaneers' PR team and the Vikings' Twitter account prior to kickoff on players who were not dressing for the game.
It was unnaturally hot for a Minnesota day, but felt pretty regular to the Bucs.
Finally, the moment was here.
On their first drive, Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater went 4-for-5 passing, which led to a Vikings field goal.
The Vikings scored later in the first quarter and attempted a two-point conversion. Bridgewater was stopped on the attempt, making the score 9-0 in favor of Minnesota.
Jameis Winston's first completion was a 40-yarder to Vincent Jackson, which set up a Patrick Murray field goal just before the end of the first quarter.
The Vikings' defense recorded an interception and scored on the ensuing drive, which to put them up, 16-3.
The Vikings added to their lead after Shaun Hill's second passing touchdown.
Winston came out firing on the next drive, completing five passes, three of which were to wide receiver Louis Murphy. The drive ended with Winston scrambling out of the pocket for his first touchdown as a pro.
Just before the end of the first half, the Buccaneers defense forced a fumble to get Winston and company back on the field.
The Buccaneers drove to mid-field before time ran out in the half.
The Bucs opened up the second half with a punt, and the Vikings started their drive in good field position after a successful return. This led to a Vikings field goal.
Later, the Buccaneers' defense recovered yet another fumble.
RB Mike James took a handoff from Mike Glennon and took it in for a touchdown.
LB Khaseem Greene took away what might have been a Vikings touchdown and forced a fumble to get the ball back to the offense. That was the defense's third takeaway of the night.
The game was mostly quiet from there, with Glennon and Seth Lobato both getting reps as QB. The Buccaneers face the Cincinnati Bengals in the home opener on Monday, August 24.