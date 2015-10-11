Social Rewind: Buccaneers vs. Jaguars

There were 7 inactives for the Bucs. The Jaguars were happy to know that their tight end, Julius Thomas, was able to play.
Today's game was dedicated to Breast Cancer Awareness. Safety Keith Tandy's mother, Joyce, ran the Bucs flag out of the tunnel.
GAMETIME!
Bucs took the early lead!
Bucs D came out firing. Bucs drove to midfield before an incomplete pass on third down lead to a punt. Bucs still up, 3-0 with 4:40 in the first.
End of the first. At the start of the second quarter, the Jags continued their drive into the red zone and came away with a touchdown. 7-3, Jags up.
Doug Martin responded immediately with a 39-yard run.
Howard Jones, a new guy on the Bucs squad, got his second sack of the day, and then a fantastic punt return from Bobby Rainey Jr. put the Bucs in the red zone.
TOUCHDOWN TAMPA BAY!
S Bradley McDougald said hello to Jags QB Blake Bortles by intercepting his pass. Bucs turned it into a touchdown.
Jags responded with a touchdown of their own just before the end of the half.
Bucs go into the half up 20-14.
Back to the action… Jags put a field goal on the board.
Bucs tried to get something going but were forced to punt.
Jaguars take the lead.
Bucs offense was moving slow until…
After a punt, the Bucs D came up HUGE… JACQUIES SMITH!
Jags had to punt after a Lavonte David sack on third down. Bucs start past midfield after a nice return from Bobby Rainey Jr.
Bucs put together a decent drive to take time off the clock.
Jags made some big passing plays and scored a TD. Bucs up one touchdown.
Onside kick recovered by the Bucs. Bucs GET THE WIN AT HOME!!!!