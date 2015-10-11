Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Social Rewind: Buccaneers vs. Jaguars

It was a sunny day at Raymond James Stadium for a 1 o’clock matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams entered with a 1-3 record. Here’s how the game played out on social media.

Oct 11, 2015 at 09:20 AM
helmet-article-6
Buccaneers.com

There were 7 inactives for the Bucs. The Jaguars were happy to know that their tight end, Julius Thomas, was able to play.

Today's game was dedicated to Breast Cancer Awareness. Safety Keith Tandy's mother, Joyce, ran the Bucs flag out of the tunnel.

GAMETIME!

Bucs took the early lead!

Bucs D came out firing. Bucs drove to midfield before an incomplete pass on third down lead to a punt. Bucs still up, 3-0 with 4:40 in the first.

End of the first. At the start of the second quarter, the Jags continued their drive into the red zone and came away with a touchdown. 7-3, Jags up.

Doug Martin responded immediately with a 39-yard run.

Howard Jones, a new guy on the Bucs squad, got his second sack of the day, and then a fantastic punt return from Bobby Rainey Jr. put the Bucs in the red zone.

TOUCHDOWN TAMPA BAY!

S Bradley McDougald said hello to Jags QB Blake Bortles by intercepting his pass. Bucs turned it into a touchdown.

Jags responded with a touchdown of their own just before the end of the half.

Bucs go into the half up 20-14.

Back to the action… Jags put a field goal on the board.

Bucs tried to get something going but were forced to punt.

Jaguars take the lead.

Bucs offense was moving slow until…

After a punt, the Bucs D came up HUGE… JACQUIES SMITH!

Jags had to punt after a Lavonte David sack on third down. Bucs start past midfield after a nice return from Bobby Rainey Jr.

Bucs put together a decent drive to take time off the clock.

Jags made some big passing plays and scored a TD. Bucs up one touchdown.

Onside kick recovered by the Bucs. Bucs GET THE WIN AT HOME!!!!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 Week 14 Expert Picks: Bills vs. Buccaneers

It's being 'billed' as the Bucs' biggest challenge but what do the experts think of the Buffalo Bills coming to town?
news

Tom Brady Confers G.O.A.T. Status on Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady's connection with Rob Gronkowski, forged over many seasons together, has helped both players accomplish incredible things in the NFL, and Brady considers his friend the greatest tight end ever
news

How to Watch: Bills vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 4:25 p.m. ET.
news

Updates: Darden and Dean Full Participants in Practice

Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular season
Advertising