Special Guests at Every Game

Tony Dungy's Mentors for Life gather before a Buccaneer game





At every game played in Raymond James Stadium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host an NFL-high number of charitable groups and school children as part of the game-day ticket program. The Buccaneers treat ticket program participants as special guests during the games, seating them in front row end zone seats, providing them Buccaneers T-shirts that boast the name of their player's group, and featuring them on BucVision throughout the game.

Players who have ticket programs stop by and say hello to their groups before and after the game, and Coach Dungy takes a photograph with his group on the field before kickoff. On game days, Buccaneers fans can identify their favorite player's ticket group by locating his banner in either end zone at the stadium.

Following is a brief description of each player's ticket program:

PLAYER: CB Donnie Abraham PROGRAM: Abraham's Cover Zone IN SUPPORT OF: Middle Schools from Hillsborough County and Orangeburg, South Carolina

Cornerback Donnie Abraham and his wife, Tunisia, host middle school students from Hillsborough County and Donnie's hometown of Orangeburg, South Carolina at every Buccaneers home game. The Abrahams recognize students who exhibit good behavior and a positive attitude in school. You'll find members of "Abraham's Cover Zone" in the south end zone.

PLAYER: FB Mike Alstott PROGRAM: Alstott's Army IN SUPPORT OF: Brookwood, All Children's Hospital, Joshua House, Hope House

Fullback Mike Alstott enters his fourth year hosting youth from various non-profit organizations from Pinellas and Hillsborough counties at each Buccaneers home game as part of "Alstott's Army". Children from several Bay area charities, including Brookwood, All Children's Hospital, Joshua House and Hope House, get the opportunity to earn tickets to attend the game as Mike's guests. You'll find "Alstott's Army" located in the south end zone.

PLAYER: WR Reidel Anthony PROGRAM: Reidel's Receivers IN SUPPORT OF: Youth Charities

As part of his "Reidel's Receivers" program, WR Reidel Anthony provides various Florida charities tickets to every Buccaneer home game. Reidel donates the tickets to at-risk youth from Tampa and his hometown of South Bay, Florida so they may enjoy the excitement of an NFL game. You'll find members of "Reidel's Receivers" located in the north end zone.

PLAYER: LB Derrick Brooks PROGRAM: Brooks' Bunch IN SUPPORT OF: Ponce De Leon, Ybor City and Pine Hills Boys & Girls Clubs

2000 marks the fifth year that Pro Bowl LB Derrick Brooks has hosted a group of youth at Buccaneer home games through his "Brooks' Bunch" program. This year's guests are kids from the Ponce De Leon, Ybor City and Pine Hills Boys & Girls Clubs. Derrick spends much of his free time interacting with and mentoring club members, and creates programs that encourage the youth to excel in school, respect their peers and authority, and have positive attitudes. Brooks also sponsors educational field trips every year, and Brooks' Bunch members have toured such places as Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and South Africa. You'll find today's guests of Brooks' Bunch in the south end zone.

PLAYER: Jeff Christy PROGRAM: Christy's Corner IN SUPPORT OF: Brookwood, the Children's Home

Center Jeff Christy and his wife, Chris, host youth from Brookwood and the Children's Home at each Buccaneers home game as part of "Christy's Corner". Kids are selected to sit in Christy's Corner based on their displaying good conduct and a positive attitude. You will find members of "Christy's Corner" located in the south end zone.

COACH: Head Coach Tony Dungy PROGRAM: Dungy's Mentors for Life IN SUPPORT OF: Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Role Models 500 and First Baptist Church of College Hill

Head Coach Tony Dungy and his wife, Lauren, host a group of youth and their mentors at each Buccaneers home game as part of "Dungy's Mentors for Life." Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Role Models 500, and First Baptist Church of College Hill send mentors and the kids they advise to each game as reward for giving back to the youth of the Bay area community. Two hours prior to kickoff of each game, the Buccaneers escort the group onto the field to have their picture taken with Coach Dungy. Members of "Dungy's Mentors for Life" are located in the north end zone.

COACH: Herm Edwards and the Buccaneers' Secondary PROGRAM: Focus & Finish IN SUPPORT OF: Hillsborough County High School Athletics

Assistant head coach/defensive backs coach Herman Edwards and the Buccaneer Secondary host a group of Hillsborough county high school student-athletes at Buccaneers home games as reward for academic achievement and community service. The student-athletes earn tickets by maintaining a GPA of 3.0 or higher and participating in community service activities. Look for members of "Focus & Finish" in the north end zone.

PLAYER: WR Jacquez Green PROGRAM: Quezie's Crew IN SUPPORT OF: Boys & Girls Clubs

Receiver Jacquez Green hosts kids from local Boys & Girls Clubs at each Buccaneer home game through the "Quezie's Crew" ticket program. Kids who exhibit good grades and behavior earn game tickets and a "Quezie's Crew" T-shirt to wear to the game. Members of "Quezie's Crew" can be found in the north end zone.

PLAYER: DE/DT Tyoka Jackson PROGRAM: Tyoka's Troops IN SUPPORT OF: Florida Blood Services

As part of his "Tyoka's Troops" program, DE/DT Tyoka Jackson begins his second year hosting groups of children and adults at every Buccaneers home game. Throughout the football season, Tyoka works with Florida Blood Services to sponsor blood and bone marrow drives. Bay area residents who donate blood or marrow during one of Tyoka's drives are entered into a lottery system that gives them the chance to win a pair of Buccaneers tickets. "Tyoka's Troops" are seated in the north end zone.

PLAYER: WR Keyshawn Johnson PROGRAM: Key's Kids IN SUPPORT OF: Boys & Girls Clubs, the Spring of Tampa Bay, Police Athletic League, Metropolitan Ministries Receiver Keyshawn Johnson hosts children from Boys & Girls Clubs, the Spring of Tampa Bay, Police Athletic League and Metropolitan Ministries at each Buccaneers home game through the "Key's Kids" program. Keyshawn created the program to encourage and allow less fortunate youth the opportunity to attend Buccaneers games and reward them for exhibiting good behavior and a positive attitude. At the end of the football season, Keyshawn treats Key's Kids to a holiday party. Key's Kids can be found in the north end zone.

PLAYER: QB Shaun King PROGRAM: King's Court IN SUPPORT OF: The Academy, Central Christian School, Azalea Middle School, Gibbs High School Quarterback Shaun King hosts kids from various Bay area schools, including The Academy, Central Christian School, Azalea Middle School and Gibbs High School, at each Buccaneers home game through the "King's Court" ticket program. Kids who exhibit good grades and behavior earn game tickets and a "King's Court" T-shirt to wear to the game. Look for King's Court in the south end zone.

PLAYER: S John Lynch PROGRAM: Lynch's Safety Zone IN SUPPORT OF: Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa

Safety John Lynch and his wife, Linda, host a group of Boys & Girls Club members at each Buccaneers home game. Boys & Girls Club members participating in the organization's tackle football program at the Ybor City, West Tampa, Plant City and North Tampa Clubs can earn Buccaneers tickets by maintaining a GPA of 2.5 or higher and displaying leadership skills. You will find "Lynch's Safety Zone" in the north end zone.

PLAYER: DT Anthony McFarland PROGRAM: Booger's Bucs Can Wait IN SUPPORT OF: Boys & Girls Clubs, Hillsborough County Middle Schools Defensive Tackle Anthony "Booger" McFarland is in his first year sponsoring the "Booger's Bucs Can Wait" ticket program. Anthony created the "I Can Wait" program in the Boys & Girls Clubs and Hillsborough County Middle Schools to encourage kids to make educated decisions on adult issues such as relationships, drinking alcohol and smoking. Kids who take the "I Can Wait" pledge are invited to attend the Bucs' games. You'll find Booger's Bucs in the south end zone.

PLAYER: G Frank Middleton PROGRAM: Frank's Friends IN SUPPORT OF: Police Athletic League's Karate Program, Hillsborough County Schools' Teen Pregnancy Program, Beaumont, Texas Boys & Girls Club

Guard Frank Middleton and his wife, Kristina, host youth from various Bay area charities at each Buccaneers home game through the "Frank's Friends" program. The Middletons reward youth who exhibit a positive attitude and good behavior with game tickets and a "Frank's Friends" T-shirt. Frank's Friends can be found in the north end zone.

PLAYER: TE Dave Moore PROGRAM: Moore's MVPs IN SUPPORT OF: All Children's Hospital, Joshua House, Faith Children's Home, Cross Bayou Elementary School

Tight end Dave Moore and his wife, Ann Marie, host a group of youth from four local non-profit organizations at each Buccaneers home game as part of "Moore's MVPs." The four participating organizations are All Children's Hospital, Joshua House, Faith Children's Home and Cross Bayou Elementary School. Dave makes frequent visits to children at all four of the above mentioned charities during football season. "Moore's MVPs" are sitting in the south end zone.

PLAYER: T Jason Odom PROGRAM: Odom's Tackle Box IN SUPPORT OF: The Children's Home of Lakeland, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Tackle Jason Odom and his wife, Linda, host kids from The Children's Home of Lakeland and Fellowship of Christian Athletes at each Buccaneers home game through the "Odom's Tackle Box" ticket program. Kids who exhibit good behavior and a positive attitude have the opportunity to earn Buccaneers tickets and a T-shirt to wear to the game. Look for members of Odom's Tackle Box in the north end zone.

PLAYER: S Damien Robinson PROGRAM: Damien's Den IN SUPPORT OF: Leslie Peter's House, Sickle Cell Association and Boys & Girls Clubs

Safety Damien Robinson hosts a group of youth from three local charities at each Buccaneers home game as part of "Damien's Den." Damien divides his game day tickets between Bay area Boys & Girls Clubs, patients from the Sickle Cell Association and residents of the Leslie Peter's House. You will find members of "Damien's Den" cheering the Bucs on from the south end zone.

PLAYER: WR Karl Williams PROGRAM: Karl's Kids IN SUPPORT OF: Children's Cancer Center, Big Brothers/Big Sisters

As part of his "Karl's Kids" program, WR Karl Williams hosts pediatric cancer patients from the Children's Cancer Center and members of the Big Brothers/Big Sisters organization at each Buccaneers home game. Karl founded "Karl's Kids" in honor of his late father, William Wilson, who died from cancer in 1998. Karl is also in his fourth year of being a Big Brother. You'll find "Karl's Kids" in the south end zone.

PLAYER: T Jerry Wunsch PROGRAM: Circle of Friends IN SUPPORT OF: Children's Cancer Center, Gulfport Elementary School, Azalea Middle School

Tackle Jerry Wunsch and his wife, Melissa, host children from the Children's Cancer Center, Gulfport Elementary School and Azalea Middle School at every Buccaneers home game. Every winter as part of his "Jerry's Journey" program, Jerry takes a group of pediatric patients from the Children's Cancer Center on a four-day skiing trip. During football season, he makes frequent visits to his adopted schools, working with special education students at Azalea Middle and encouraging kids at Gulfport Elementary to raise their GPAs. You'll find Jerry's "Circle of Friends" seated in the north end zone.

PLAYER: P Mark Royals PROGRAM: Royals' Rookies IN SUPPORT OF: Hillsborough County Middle Schools

Punter Mark Royals and his wife, Kimberly, host Hillsborough County middle school students at every Buccaneers home game through the "Royals' Rookies" reading program. Students are challenged to read specific books through their schools' Accelerated Reader program, and those who complete the most books earn game tickets and a Royals' Rookies T-shirt. You'll find Royals's Rookies in the south end zone.