Specialists Succop, Pinion & Triner Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed kicker Ryan Succop, punter Bradley Pinion and long snapper Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They become the first Bucs players to be added to the list since defensive lineman Benning Potoa'e on November 30.

Succop has connected on each of his last 20 field goal attempts after adding two to his count on Sunday against the Vikings. It's the second-longest streak in Bucs history. Succop has now accounted for 110 points this season for the Buccaneers. That's the sixth-most in the NFL. His 110 points are the seventh-most in a single season for any Buccaneer.