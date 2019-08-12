Spencer Schnell Learning from Veteran Receivers, Making Roster Push Through Game Action

Six of the 11 receivers currently listed on the Buccaneers roster are rookies. Illinois State-product Spencer Schnell is one of them. He was also the Bucs' leading receiver in Friday's preseason opener against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Schnell's production is made even more impressive by the fact he was a tryout player, brought in during rookie mini-camp, that ended up sticking to the Bucs' 90-man preseason roster.

"Really the reason why he made the team was he was just snagging the ball and catching the ball so well," wide receivers coach Kevin Garver said of Schnell. Garver went on to say that the adjustment to training camp has probably been a little frustrating for Schnell simply given that he doesn't get as many reps now, especially in such a deep position group.

"I was really proud of what he's done," Garver said. "I haven't seen it as much in practice but at the end of the day it matters what you do in the game."

Schnell had seven catches for 119 yards, all of which came in the final nine minutes of the game. With the Bucs down 30-16, it was Schnell that ended up carrying the load of the comeback effort. He caught back-to-back passes of 21 and 26 yards on a drive that led to a four-yard, one-handed Tanner Hudson touchdown that put Tampa Bay within a score. Though Hudson had been leading the receiving yards race until that point of the game, Schnell quickly overtook him to finish with the most of any Bucs' pass-catcher.

"It was pretty cool, especially for your debut game," Schnell said. "I didn't totally expect it. I mean I expected to go in and try and do my best and have a couple catches but I didn't expect to come out on top like that."

Another thing Schnell didn't expect? Just how physical the game becomes at the NFL level as you finally get the chance to go against a new team, who isn't necessarily worried about how you feel when you get up.