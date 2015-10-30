Splash of Color for Thursday Night Teams

The NFL and Nike provided a glimpse of the new NFL Nike Color Rush Uniforms during tonight's Thursday Night Football game between the Patriots and Dolphins on CBS and NFL Network. A sampling of Color Rush uniforms will be featured in four games this season, with the full lineup unveiled in 2016. Players' uniforms will be completely draped head to toe in one of the team's current or historic colors.

Designed to unite teams and fan bases, the Color Rush campaign offers a new way for fans to support teams and kick off weekend football festivities starting Thursday night. The campaign showcases spirited fan bases and cities through color. Uniforms, for both the home and away teams, will be featured on Thursday Night Football and one Thanksgiving game in 2015.

Eight team's Color Rush uniforms will be unveiled this season – Bills (Red), Buccaneers (Red), Cowboys (White), Jaguars (Bold Gold), Jets (Kelly Green), Panthers (Panthers Blue), Rams (Yellow Gold) and Titans (Titans Blue). Teams volunteered to participate in the 2015 limited launch and will take the field for the first time in the Color Rush uniforms during the respective games listed below.

Teams' full uniforms will be unveiled during the Thursday Night Football game the week before the club's respective matchup. For example, during the Week 9 Browns vs. Bengals game on Nov. 5 on NFL Network, the Bills and Jets full uniforms will be revealed.

November 12 (Week 10) – Bills at Jets (NFLN)

November 26 (Week 12) – Panthers at Cowboys (CBS)

December 17 (Week 15) – Buccaneers at Rams (NFLN)

In collaboration with each club and the NFL, Nike designers incorporated many of the unique club aspects by showcasing the vibrant culture and fan base through color. The new uniform combines current and/or historic uniform colors and designs, some of which date back to Thanksgiving 1965 when the NFL broadcasted its first game in color.

Once revealed in the Thursday Night Football game the week before their matchups, Color Rush uniforms will be on sale at various club retailers, Nike.com and on NFLShop.com.