Squad Goals: 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders Announced

Saturday, inside AdventHealth Training Center's indoor facility, dreams became reality for 32 hopefuls when they were announced as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders for the 2019 season, including the first male cheerleader in franchise history.

It comes on the heels of the Bucs becoming the first NFL franchise to hire two full-time female coaches.

"I couldn't be more proud of these athletes and the culture of inclusion and diversity that we have here at the Buccaneers," said Owner and President of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Glazer Family Foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. "I can't wait for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleading squad to take the field."

Tryouts have been a week-long process that started with an open call last weekend, which brought out over 100 applicants to AdventHealth Training Center. The athletes learned routines and were put through conditioning drills before being whittled down to the 49 finalists who participated in the showcase Saturday.

Throughout the past week, finalists went through their own training camp, much like Buccaneers players do starting in late July. Cheerleading participants were put through the paces in preparation for Saturday's showcase when they would ultimately find out if they made the squad.

It's the 44th year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, who are coming off perhaps their most innovative season yet. In 2018, they introduced new high-performance, iconic uniforms that allow for better movement than that of traditional cheerleading uniforms. The team also grew their Junior Cheerleaders program, welcoming a record 400 junior cheer participants last season to perform on the field of Raymond James Stadium.