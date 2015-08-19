Standouts from Training Camp, August 19

1. G Ali Marpet
Marpet lined up with the first-team on Wednesday and had one of his best practices since the start of training camp. During goal line drills near the end of practice, Marpet paved the way for a Doug Martin touchdown, pulling from the right side of the line and laying a block on Bradley McDougald. Following the play, his teammates stormed the field to congratulate him. Marpet also had a handful of positive reps during one-on-one pass-rushing drills, including a few against Gerald McCoy.
2. CB Sterling Moore
The Bucs defense intercepted a handful of passes during practice, two of which were snagged by Moore. During team drills, Moore held excellent positioning while covering Louis Murphy, which led to a seemingly easy interception of Mike Glennon down the left sideline. Moore earned another pick later in practice, that one coming off of Jameis Winston.
3. TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Seferian-Jenkins was targeted often during practice and caught almost everything that came his way. During team drills, Winston rolled out to his right on a bootleg, fooling most of the defense, then reset his feet and fired to Seferian-Jenkins on the left hash about 25 yards downfield. Winston went back to ASJ on the very next play and completed about a half dozen passes to the tight end throughout the day.
4. LB Josh Keyes
Keyes had a few splash plays early on in practice. About 15 plays into the team portion of practice, Keyes jumped a route and nearly picked off Mike Glennon. A few plays later, he laid a powerful hit on Mike James, knocking him to the turf. Those at practice who didn't see the hit probably heard it.
5. LB Lavonte David
David was all over the field during practice, as he's been all of camp. He made a handful of tackles in the backfield, batted down a pass or two and helped anchor a strong run defense during goal line drills.