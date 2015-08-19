Standouts from Training Camp, August 19

1. G Ali Marpet

Marpet lined up with the first-team on Wednesday and had one of his best practices since the start of training camp. During goal line drills near the end of practice, Marpet paved the way for a Doug Martin touchdown, pulling from the right side of the line and laying a block on Bradley McDougald. Following the play, his teammates stormed the field to congratulate him. Marpet also had a handful of positive reps during one-on-one pass-rushing drills, including a few against Gerald McCoy.

2. CB Sterling Moore

The Bucs defense intercepted a handful of passes during practice, two of which were snagged by Moore. During team drills, Moore held excellent positioning while covering Louis Murphy, which led to a seemingly easy interception of Mike Glennon down the left sideline. Moore earned another pick later in practice, that one coming off of Jameis Winston.

3. TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Seferian-Jenkins was targeted often during practice and caught almost everything that came his way. During team drills, Winston rolled out to his right on a bootleg, fooling most of the defense, then reset his feet and fired to Seferian-Jenkins on the left hash about 25 yards downfield. Winston went back to ASJ on the very next play and completed about a half dozen passes to the tight end throughout the day.

4. LB Josh Keyes

Keyes had a few splash plays early on in practice. About 15 plays into the team portion of practice, Keyes jumped a route and nearly picked off Mike Glennon. A few plays later, he laid a powerful hit on Mike James, knocking him to the turf. Those at practice who didn't see the hit probably heard it.