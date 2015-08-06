Standouts from Training Camp, August 6

**

1. QB Jameis Winston

If Thursday wasn't Jameis Winston's best training camp practice, it was awfully close. He was especially sharp during seven-on-seven drills, connecting on several passes including a beauty to Adam Humphries across the middle of the field. During team drills, he continued to throw accurate passes and avoided throwing an interception.

2. S Bradley McDougald

McDougald worked with the first-team during practice, as most of the safeties have. He had a strong practice on Thursday, breaking up a few passes and playing well against the run. Any one of the Bucs' safeties could end up starting Week 1, but McDougald has an early lead, according to Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier. After practice, Frazier said McDougald was "pegged to start."

3. G Ali Marpet

For the first time since arriving in Tampa, Marpet worked with the first-team offensive line. He's the third different right guard the Bucs have worked in with the starters since the start of training camp, and held his own against the Bucs' first-team defense. Marpet's sheer strength showed during rushing plays; on several occasions he was able to move defensive linemen clear off the line of scrimmage.

4. RB Dominique Brown

Who will return kicks for the Bucs? There are a handful of candidates, but a 6-foot-2, 241-pound running back like Brown would be a wrecking ball of a kick returner. He returned kickoffs in the spring, and was one of a handful of players handling the duty on Thursday. He also looked sharp on offense, catching a few passes out of the backfield.