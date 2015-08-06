Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Standouts from Training Camp, August 6

Five players who caught our eye during the Bucs' fifth training camp practice.

Aug 06, 2015 at 01:15 PM

**

Jameis Winston at Training Camp

Photos of quarterback Jameis Winston at Buccaneers Training Camp.

No Title
1 / 25
No Title
2 / 25
No Title
3 / 25
No Title
4 / 25
No Title
5 / 25
No Title
6 / 25
No Title
7 / 25
No Title
8 / 25
No Title
9 / 25
No Title
10 / 25
No Title
11 / 25
No Title
12 / 25
No Title
13 / 25
No Title
14 / 25
No Title
15 / 25
No Title
16 / 25
No Title
17 / 25
No Title
18 / 25
No Title
19 / 25
No Title
20 / 25
No Title
21 / 25
No Title
22 / 25
No Title
23 / 25
No Title
24 / 25
No Title
25 / 25
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

**

1. QB Jameis Winston
If Thursday wasn't Jameis Winston's best training camp practice, it was awfully close. He was especially sharp during seven-on-seven drills, connecting on several passes including a beauty to Adam Humphries across the middle of the field. During team drills, he continued to throw accurate passes and avoided throwing an interception.

CAMP RECAPS: DAY 1 | DAY 2 | DAY 3 | DAY 4

2. S Bradley McDougald
McDougald worked with the first-team during practice, as most of the safeties have. He had a strong practice on Thursday, breaking up a few passes and playing well against the run. Any one of the Bucs' safeties could end up starting Week 1, but McDougald has an early lead, according to Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier. After practice, Frazier said McDougald was "pegged to start."

3. G Ali Marpet
For the first time since arriving in Tampa, Marpet worked with the first-team offensive line. He's the third different right guard the Bucs have worked in with the starters since the start of training camp, and held his own against the Bucs' first-team defense. Marpet's sheer strength showed during rushing plays; on several occasions he was able to move defensive linemen clear off the line of scrimmage.

4. RB Dominique Brown
Who will return kicks for the Bucs? There are a handful of candidates, but a 6-foot-2, 241-pound running back like Brown would be a wrecking ball of a kick returner. He returned kickoffs in the spring, and was one of a handful of players handling the duty on Thursday. He also looked sharp on offense, catching a few passes out of the backfield.

HIGHLIGHTS: DAY 1 | DAY 2 | DAY 3 | DAY 4

5. TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Seferian-Jenkins was one of the most-targeted Bucs at practice and hauled in almost every single pass.  He did most of his work in the middle of the field, and performed well in the run game.

86winston-story.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Five Storylines to Follow at Bucs Mini-Camp

How much will Tom Brady practice and how much will he coach this week, and which side of the ball will carry over its Super Bowl momentum the best…Those and other developments to watch this week at the AdventHealth Training Center
news

Bruce Arians to Participate in Quarterback Coaching Summit & Wrapping Up Bucs OTAs | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs head coach will be on a panel with other coaches from around the league including Bill Belichick and Andy Reid. Plus, the Bucs wrapped up OTAs this week as they look toward mandatory minicamp next week.
news

Bucs 2021 Post-Draft Roster Review: Tight Ends

The Bucs kept their deep tight end group together, led by the rejuvenated Rob Gronkowski, but could be even more productive at the position if O.J. Howard plays a full season in the last year of his rookie deal
news

Kyle Trask Taking it Slow and Steady

Clyde Christensen and Buccaneer coaches are enjoying working with the "clean slate" that is rookie QB Kyle Trask, who has proved to be a very deliberate learner in his first few weeks with the team
Advertising