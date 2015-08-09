Standouts from Training Camp, August 9

**

1. WR Vincent Jackson

Jackson was targeted often during practice, especially in the red zone, and put together one of his best days of training camp so far. Early in the red zone drill, the Bucs lined up from the two yard-line and Jameis Winston threw a dart to Jackson in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. Winston went back to Jackson on the next play, and Jackson pulled in another touchdown over Sterling Moore.

2. TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Like Jackson, Seferian-Jenkins was dominant in the red zone. During seven-on-seven drills Winston dropped a pass right at the goal line and Seferian-Jenkins dove to catch it in the end zone. Later on in 11-on-11 drills, he made another impressive touchdown catch over Bradley McDougald.

3. RB Dominique Brown

For the past few days, it's become apparent – Brown is not an easy guy to take to the ground. He's listed at 6-foot-2 and 241 pounds and he ran like it on Sunday. Most running drills aren't live in training camp, but the goal line drills are. More times than not, when handed the ball, Brown finished the play in the end zone instead of on the grass.

4. WR Kaelin Clay

Clay has been the front-runner to earn the punt returning job since the start of camp, but he took another step toward securing the spot, and a place on the Bucs' 53-man roster, on Sunday. For a portion of the special teams drills, Clay was the only player returning punts, instead of rotating with a few other players like he has been.