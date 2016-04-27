Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Starter Kit: Most Productive Buccaneer Drafts

This weekend, the Bucs hope to once again find a handful of future starters in the NFL Draft…Which of the team's 40 previous drafts have produced the most and fewest starters?

Apr 27, 2016 at 03:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Every First-Round Draft Pick in Buc History

See every first-round Draft pick ever selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2017 - O.J. Howard, TE
1 / 37

2017 - O.J. Howard, TE

2016 - Vernon Hargreaves, CB
2 / 37

2016 - Vernon Hargreaves, CB

2015 - Jameis Winston, QB
3 / 37

2015 - Jameis Winston, QB

2014 - Mike Evans, WR
4 / 37

2014 - Mike Evans, WR

2012 - Doug Martin, RB
5 / 37

2012 - Doug Martin, RB

2012 - Mark Barron, SS
6 / 37

2012 - Mark Barron, SS

2011 - Adrain Clayborn, DE
7 / 37

2011 - Adrain Clayborn, DE

2010 - Gerald McCoy, DE
8 / 37

2010 - Gerald McCoy, DE

2009 - Josh Freeman, QB
9 / 37

2009 - Josh Freeman, QB

2008 - Aqib Talib, CB
10 / 37

2008 - Aqib Talib, CB

2007 - Gaines Adams, DE
11 / 37

2007 - Gaines Adams, DE

2006 - Davin Joseph, G
12 / 37

2006 - Davin Joseph, G

2005 - Carnell Williams, RB
13 / 37

2005 - Carnell Williams, RB

2004 - Michael Clayton, WR
14 / 37

2004 - Michael Clayton, WR

2001 - Kenyatta Walker, T
15 / 37

2001 - Kenyatta Walker, T

1999 - Anthony McFarland, DT
16 / 37

1999 - Anthony McFarland, DT

1997 - Reidel Anthony, WR
17 / 37

1997 - Reidel Anthony, WR

1997 - Warrick Dunn, RB
18 / 37

1997 - Warrick Dunn, RB

1996 - Marcus Jones, DT
19 / 37

1996 - Marcus Jones, DT

1996 - Regan Upshaw, DE
20 / 37

1996 - Regan Upshaw, DE

1995 - Derrick Brooks, LB
21 / 37

1995 - Derrick Brooks, LB

1995 - Warren Sapp, DT
22 / 37

1995 - Warren Sapp, DT

1994 - Trent Dilfer, QB
23 / 37

1994 - Trent Dilfer, QB

1993 - Eric Curry, DE
24 / 37

1993 - Eric Curry, DE

1991 -  Charles McRae, T
25 / 37

1991 -  Charles McRae, T

1990 - Keith McCants, LB
26 / 37

1990 - Keith McCants, LB

1989 - Broderick Thomas, LB
27 / 37

1989 - Broderick Thomas, LB

1988 - Paul Gruber, T
28 / 37

1988 - Paul Gruber, T

1987 - Vinny Testaverde, QB
29 / 37

1987 - Vinny Testaverde, QB

1986- Rod Jones, DB
30 / 37

1986- Rod Jones, DB

1985 - Ron Holmes, DE
31 / 37

1985 - Ron Holmes, DE

1982-  Sean Farrell, G
32 / 37

1982-  Sean Farrell, G

1981 - Hugh Green, LB
33 / 37

1981 - Hugh Green, LB

1980 - Ray Snell, G
34 / 37

1980 - Ray Snell, G

1978 - Doug Williams, QB
35 / 37

1978 - Doug Williams, QB

1977 - Ricky Bell, RB
36 / 37

1977 - Ricky Bell, RB

1976 - Lee Roy Selmon, DE
37 / 37

1976 - Lee Roy Selmon, DE

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first four picks in the 2015 draft produced players who combined to make 57 starts in their shared rookie season. Even Buccaneers Head Coach Dirk Koetter, who last year relied heavily on three of those rookies in his role as offensive coordinator, knows that is an unrealistic expectation from any particular draft.

In the long run, however, that is the goal of every draft, to find players who will eventually develop into starters, forming the core of your team. That's what "build through the draft" means. Tampa Bay's 1997 draft produced a combined 28 starts in that first season, almost all of them by first-round picks Warrick Dunn and Reidel Anthony. They got all of two starts from the three players they selected in the second and third rounds – Jerry Wunsch, Frank Middleton and Ronde Barber.

From a career perspective, that draft was definitely a roster-thickener. In all, Dunn, Anthony, Wunsch, Middleton, Barber, Alshermond Singleton and Patrick Hape combined to give the Buccaneers 460 regular-season starts. It's no coincidence that the '97 draft – combined with such selections as Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, Mike Alstott and Donnie Abraham in the previous two drafts – was right at the beginning of an extended run of playoff campaigns.

One can't judge the success of a draft solely on the number of games-started it produces, of course. In some cases, players compile a significant number of starts simply because they were early-round picks at a position of great need. Rod Jones, a first-round pick in 1986, made 44 starts for the team, for instance, but was never considered a particularly effective player.

That said, particularly high or low totals of games-started do give us a quick idea of successful a particular draft was in helping the franchise build for the long haul. For that reason, we've gone back and tallied the games-started totals of each of the Buccaneers' 40 previous drafts, right as the team is making its final preparations for number 41. There are some glaring standouts among those 40 draft classes on both ends of the spectrum, and believe it or not that 1997 draft is not at the top of the list. Read one to find out which class is #1 as we present the 10 Buc drafts that produced the most starts and the 10 that produced the least.

Note #1: Those 57 starts produced by Jameis Winston, Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet and Kwon Alexander last year were impressive, but that's also the full career total for the 2015 draft at this point. That group may eventually work its way into the top 10, but its current total would be near the bottom of the list. That's obviously not fair, so we're not going to consider the last four drafts for this list. The 2012 class, for instance, is already at 155 starts but still should get quite a bit more from Lavonte David, Doug Martin and perhaps even Keith Tandy.

Note #2: The NFL draft has been seven rounds long since 1994, but the 1993 draft went eight rounds and from 1976-92 the Bucs and the rest of the league were slogging through 12 rounds. While it might seem unfair to compare seven-round drafts with 12-round drafts, the truth is those extra rounds very rarely produced starters and thus do not mess up the results much. Only the 1979 draft, which got 103 starts from 12th-round pick David Logan, comes in much higher on the list due to Rounds 8-12. For the drafts before 1994 we'll note both the full total of starts produced and, in parentheses, the number of starts produced by players picked in the first seven rounds.

1. 1987: 494 (489)

There were some good players in this class, but this was largely a case of volume, both in terms of the number of players picked and the number of holes on the depth chart. New Head Coach Ray Perkins inherited a team that had gone 4-28 in the previous two seasons, and then he quickly added draft capital by trading Steve Young and Sean Farrell. That and some additional movement during draft weekend allowed the Bucs to pick 20 players, including 13 in the first seven rounds. Second-round CB Ricky Reynolds and third-round WR Mark Carrier proved to be the best additions in the long run but the Bucs also got long-term starters in QB Vinny Testaverde, LB Winston Moss, TE Ron Hall, WR Bruce Hill and DT Curt Jarvis.

2. 1997: 460

We discussed this one in the intro, but it's fair to point out that the incredible Ronde Barber accounted for almost exactly half of those 460 starts. Warrick Dunn remains one of the best offensive players in team history and both Jerry Wunsch and Frank Middleton became starters on the offensive line. Still, only Barber and LB Alshermond Singleton were starters (or even still on the roster) five years later when the Bucs won the Super Bowl. This class would have easily been at the top of the list if the team had held on to sixth-round CB Al Harris, who went on to make 128 starts for four other teams and was still in the league as recently as 2011.

**

Photos: Every #9 Pick in NFL History

In preparation for the 2016 NFL Draft, lets take a look back at every 9th pick in NFL Draft History.

1966: Jim Grabowski, RB - Packers
1 / 50

1966: Jim Grabowski, RB - Packers

1967: Bob Hyland, C - Packers
2 / 50

1967: Bob Hyland, C - Packers   

1968: Haven Moses, WR - Bills
3 / 50

1968: Haven Moses, WR - Bills

1969: Marty Domres, QB - Chargers
4 / 50

1969: Marty Domres, QB - Chargers

1970: Cedric Hardman, DE - 49ers
5 / 50

1970: Cedric Hardman, DE - 49ers

1971: John Brockington, RB - Packers
6 / 50

1971: John Brockington, RB - Packers

1972: Jerome Barkum, WR - Jets
7 / 50

1972: Jerome Barkum, WR - Jets   

1973: Otis Armstrong, RB - Broncos
8 / 50

1973: Otis Armstrong, RB - Broncos

1974: Wilbur Jackson, RB - 49ers
9 / 50

1974: Wilbur Jackson, RB - 49ers

1975: Mike Fanning, DT - Rams
10 / 50

1975: Mike Fanning, DT - Rams

1976: Bubba Bean, RB - Falcons
11 / 50

1976: Bubba Bean, RB - Falcons

1977: Mike Butler, DE - Packers
12 / 50

1977: Mike Butler, DE - Packers   

1978: Keith Simpson, DB - Seahawks
13 / 50

1978: Keith Simpson, DB - Seahawks

1979: Al Harris, DE - Bears
14 / 50

1979: Al Harris, DE - Bears

1980: Doug Martin, DE - Vikings
15 / 50

1980: Doug Martin, DE - Vikings

1981: Mel Owens, LB - Rams
16 / 50

1981: Mel Owens, LB - Rams

1982: Gerald Riggs, RB - Falcons
17 / 50

1982: Gerald Riggs, RB - Falcons

1983: Bruce Matthews, G - Oilers
18 / 50

1983: Bruce Matthews, G - Oilers

1984: Rick Bryan, DT - Falcons
19 / 50

1984: Rick Bryan, DT - Falcons

1985: Kevin Allen, OT - Eagles
20 / 50

1985: Kevin Allen, OT - Eagles

1986: John Rienstra, G  - Steelers
21 / 50

1986: John Rienstra, G  - Steelers

1987: Jerome Brown, DT - Eagles
22 / 50

1987: Jerome Brown, DT - Eagles

1988: Terry McDaniel, DB - Raiders
23 / 50

1988: Terry McDaniel, DB - Raiders

1989: Sammie Smith, RB - Dolphins
24 / 50

1989: Sammie Smith, RB - Dolphins

1990: Richmond Webb, OT - Dolphins
25 / 50

1990: Richmond Webb, OT - Dolphins

1991: Stanley Richards, DB - Chargers
26 / 50

1991: Stanley Richards, DB - Chargers

1992: Tommy Vardell, RB - Browns
27 / 50

1992: Tommy Vardell, RB - Browns

1993: Lincoln Kennedy, OT - Falcons
28 / 50

1993: Lincoln Kennedy, OT - Falcons

1994: Antonio Langham, DB - Browns
29 / 50

1994: Antonio Langham, DB - Browns

1995: Kyle Brady, TE - Jets
30 / 50

1995: Kyle Brady, TE - Jets

1996: Rickey Dudley, TE - Raiders
31 / 50

1996: Rickey Dudley, TE - Raiders

1997: Tom Knight, DB - Cardinals
32 / 50

1997: Tom Knight, DB - Cardinals

1998: Fred Taylor, RB - Jaguars
33 / 50

1998: Fred Taylor, RB - Jaguars

1999: Chris Claiborne, LB - Lions
34 / 50

1999: Chris Claiborne, LB - Lions

2000: Brian Urlacher, LB - Bears
35 / 50

2000: Brian Urlacher, LB - Bears

2001: Koren Robinson, WR - Seahawks
36 / 50

2001: Koren Robinson, WR - Seahawks

2002: John Henderson, DT - Jaguars
37 / 50

2002: John Henderson, DT - Jaguars

2003: Kevin Williams, DE - Vikings
38 / 50

2003: Kevin Williams, DE - Vikings

2004: Reggie Williams, WR - Jaguars
39 / 50

2004: Reggie Williams, WR - Jaguars

2005: Carlos Rogers, DB - Redskins
40 / 50

2005: Carlos Rogers, DB - Redskins

2006: Ernie Sims, LB - Lions
41 / 50

2006: Ernie Sims, LB - Lions

2007: Ted Ginn, WR - Dolphins
42 / 50

2007: Ted Ginn, WR - Dolphins

2008: Keith Rivers, LB - Bengals
43 / 50

2008: Keith Rivers, LB - Bengals

2009: B.J. Raji, DT - Packers
44 / 50

2009: B.J. Raji, DT - Packers

2010: C.J Spiller, RB - Bills
45 / 50

2010: C.J Spiller, RB - Bills

2011: Tyron Smith, T - Cowboys
46 / 50

2011: Tyron Smith, T - Cowboys

2012: Luke Kuechly, LB - Panthers
47 / 50

2012: Luke Kuechly, LB - Panthers

2013: Dee Milliner, DB - Jets
48 / 50

2013: Dee Milliner, DB - Jets

2014: Anthony Barr, LB - Vikings
49 / 50

2014: Anthony Barr, LB - Vikings

2015: Ereck Flowers, G - Giants
50 / 50

2015: Ereck Flowers, G - Giants

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. 1995: 378**

Yes, this is undoubtedly the premier draft class in franchise history, but not because of anything that happened after the first couple hours of picks. The Buccaneers had one of the best opening rounds any franchise has ever put together, taking eventual Hall of Famers Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks with the 12th and 28th picks, respectively. The team's other five picks combined to make 27 starts, most of them by short term starter S Melvin Johnson. Brooks made 221 starts in his all-Buccaneer career and never once missed a game due to injury or any other reason.

4. 1976: 347 (347)

Well, this makes sense. Prior to the draft, this expansion team had only a couple dozen castoff players from the mostly fruitless veteran allocation draft. Players drafted by the Buccaneers (and the Seahawks) in 1976 were likely going to have an easy path to the starting 22. Still, there were a lot of starts piled up on merit from this class, most notably by future Hall-of-Fame DE Lee Roy Selmon, his brother Dewey and offensive lineman Steve Wilson.

5. 1996: 342

Tony Dungy's first team had two first-round picks and unsurprisingly used them on defense, but the real value in this draft came in Rounds 2-4. That's where the team found FB Mike Alstott, CB Donnie Abraham and T Jason Odom. Those three combined for 256 starts for the Buccaneers, and it could have been quite a bit more if Odom's career wasn't cut short in its prime by a back injury. Those two first-rounders, D-Linemen Regan Upshaw and Marcus Jones, didn't prove to be long-term building blocks but they did log a combined 86 Buccaneer starts.

6. 1990: 328 (328)

The mid-round picks of linemen Tony Mayberry and Ian Beckles saved this draft from potentially becoming a candidate for the bottom-10 list below. The first-round pick of LB Keith McCants was a whiff and he got just 35 starts. The team had no third-rounder due to an earlier trade for RB Gary Anderson, and fourth-round TE Jesse Anderson only made four starts. RB Reggie Cobb was a good player for a relatively short period of time in Tampa, netting 47 starts, but Mayberry and Beckles anchored the Bucs line for the better part of a decade and combined for 242 starts.

7. 1988: 327 (270)

This one still would have ranked in the top 10 (though a few spots lower) without the 55 starts provided by ninth-round steal DT Reuben Davis. The thanks for that goes to first-round T Paul Gruber, who was eventually inducted into the franchise's Ring of Honor after making 183 starts. That's the most for any drafted offensive player in team history. Other than Davis, nobody in this 12-man class made more than 21 starts, but there were enough minor contributions from the likes of RBs Lars Tate and William Howard and DT Pig Goff to spike the overall total.

8. 1993: 322 (322)

This is another draft that was unsuccessful at the top but saved by two later picks. In this case, that would be third-round safety John Lynch and sixth-round defensive end Chidi Ahanotu, two long-term starting defenders who combined for 241 starts. First-round DE Eric Curry ended up as a bust but his draft status kept him in the lineup for 44 starts. Second and third-rounders Demetrius DuBose and Lamar Thomas combined for just seven starts but fourth-round WR Horace Copeland got 28 in an injury-shortened career.

9. 1980: 284 (196)

WR Gerald Carter and LB Andy Hawkins, picked in the ninth and 10th rounds, respectively, spiked this total with a combined 88 starts. First-round pick G Ray Snell ended up with just 35 starts but the meat of this draft was in second-round WR Kevin House (81) and third-round LB Scot Brantley (71). This would not make the top 10 without the two late-round picks.

**

  1. 1979: 244 (101)**

As mentioned above, the 12th-round selection of DT David Logan made this draft, as his 103 starts were more than double that of anybody else in this class. Second-round G Greg Roberts and third-round RB Jerry Eckwood contributed heavily to the team's first playoff run in 1979, but their Buccaneer careers were relatively brief, combining for 72 starts. If one includes only players taken in the top seven rounds, these last two entries would be replaced by the 1982 (240 starts) and 2010 (212) drafts. And, since 2010 first-round pick Gerald McCoy should remain in the Bucs' starting lineup for quite some more time, this one should work its way up the ranks anyway.

And now the bottom 10. Remember, we're not including the four most recent drafts, so this list ends at #36.

27. 2001: 142

The killing blow here was the Buccaneers' trade up in Round One, which meant that they essentially spent both of their top two picks on T Kenyatta Walker. Walker did start for the 2002 Super Bowl team and had a strong playoff run on the way to the title, but he never developed into the franchise left tackle that the team obviously expected. He did make 73 starts, though, while CB/S Dwight Smith made 34 and was a Super Bowl hero, too.

28. 2009: 126

This one was doomed to the lower ranks when Josh Freeman, who at one point looked like a franchise quarterback in the making, suddenly lost his job and then his roster spot in 2013. That caped his starts at 57 and there were no other major hits in this draft. DT Roy Miller was next with 34 and seventh-round CB E.J. Biggers surprisingly came up with 24 starts.

29. 1986: 123 (123)

This is the famous Bo Jackson draft, so the Buccaneers got a big, ugly zero starts from the first-overall pick in the whole proceedings. CB Rod Jones, as mentioned, also went in the first round but topped out at 44 starts. The leader form this class was second-round LB Kevin Murphy, who finished with 53 starts. Second-round TE Jackie Walker had just nine.

**

Photos: Peter King's Mock Draft

The MMQB's Peter King presents his 2016 Mock Draft, including potential first round trades.

Denver: Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama
1 / 31
  1. Denver: Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama
Carolina: Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Oklahoma State
2 / 31
  1. Carolina: Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Oklahoma State
Arizona: Ryan Kelly, C, Alabama
3 / 31
  1. Arizona: Ryan Kelly, C, Alabama
Kansas City: Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss
4 / 31
  1. Kansas City: Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss
Green Bay: Reggie Ragland, LB, Alabama
5 / 31
  1. Green Bay: Reggie Ragland, LB, Alabama
Cleveland: Paxton Lynch, QB, MemphisMOCK TRADE: Cleveland acquired this pick from Seattle, trading their 32nd and 100th overall picks.
6 / 31
  1. Cleveland: Paxton Lynch, QB, MemphisMOCK TRADE: Cleveland acquired this pick from Seattle, trading their 32nd and 100th overall picks.
Pittsburgh: Mackensie Alexander, CB, Clemson
7 / 31
  1. Pittsburgh: Mackensie Alexander, CB, Clemson
Cincinnati: Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor
8 / 31
  1. Cincinnati: Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor
Minnesota: Josh Doctson, WR, TCU
9 / 31
  1. Minnesota: Josh Doctson, WR, TCU
Houston: Will Fuller, WR, Notre Dame
10 / 31
  1. Houston: Will Fuller, WR, Notre Dame
Washington: Vernon Butler, DT, Lousiana Tech
11 / 31
  1. Washington: Vernon Butler, DT, Lousiana Tech
New York Jets: Jack Conklin, OT, Michigan State
12 / 31
  1. New York Jets: Jack Conklin, OT, Michigan State
Buffalo: Robert Nkemdiche, DE, Ole Miss
13 / 31
  1. Buffalo: Robert Nkemdiche, DE, Ole Miss
Indianapolis: Taylor Decker, OT, Ohio State
14 / 31
  1. Indianapolis: Taylor Decker, OT, Ohio State
Atlanta: Darron Lee, OLB, Ohio State
15 / 31
  1. Atlanta: Darron Lee, OLB, Ohio State
Detroit: A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama
16 / 31
  1. Detroit: A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama
Jacksonville: Leonard Floyd, OLB, Georgia MOCK TRADE: Jacksonville acquired this pick by moving from 5 to 15 in the first round with Tennessee.
17 / 31
  1. Jacksonville: Leonard Floyd, OLB, Georgia MOCK TRADE: Jacksonville acquired this pick by moving from 5 to 15 in the first round with Tennessee.
Oakland: William Jackson III, CB, Houston
18 / 31
  1. Oakland: William Jackson III, CB, Houston
Miami: Eli Apple, CB, Ohio State
19 / 31
  1. Miami: Eli Apple, CB, Ohio State
New Orleans: Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville
20 / 31
  1. New Orleans: Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville
Chicago: Shaq Lawson, DE/OLB, Clemson
21 / 31
  1. Chicago: Shaq Lawson, DE/OLB, Clemson
New York Giants: Myles Jack, LB, UCLA
22 / 31
  1. New York Giants: Myles Jack, LB, UCLA
Tampa Bay: Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida
23 / 31
  1. Tampa Bay: Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida
Cleveland: Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame
24 / 31
  1. Cleveland: Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame
San Francisco: DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon
25 / 31
  1. San Francisco: DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon
Baltimore: Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio State
26 / 31
  1. Baltimore: Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio State
Tennessee: Laremy Tunsil, OT, Ole MissMOCK TRADE: Jacksonville trades the fifth pick in the first round to Tennessee for picks in the first (15th overall) second (33rd overall) rounds, and a mid- round pick in 2017.
27 / 31
  1. Tennessee: Laremy Tunsil, OT, Ole MissMOCK TRADE: Jacksonville trades the fifth pick in the first round to Tennessee for picks in the first (15th overall) second (33rd overall) rounds, and a mid- round pick in 2017.
Dallas: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State
28 / 31
  1. Dallas: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State
San Diego: Jalen Ramsey, CB, Florida State
29 / 31
  1. San Diego: Jalen Ramsey, CB, Florida State
Philadelphia: Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State
30 / 31
  1. Philadelphia: Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State
Los Angeles: Jared Goff, QB, Cal
31 / 31
  1. Los Angeles: Jared Goff, QB, Cal
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. 1985: 103 (92)**

With these two drafts lining up back-to-back, it's even more clear why there was so many opportunities for that 1987 group at the top of the list. This was partially due to a dearth of early selections; the Bucs made only two picks in first three rounds and just four in the first seven. First-round DE Ron Holmes wasn't able to replace Lee Roy Selmon (a tall task, certainly) and finished with 44 starts, while second-round LB Ervin Randle had 48.

31. 1978: 89 (87)

The fledgling franchise could hardly avoid a draft strikeout at this point, but without first-round QB Doug Williams this would have been a nearly total lost cause. Williams had 67 starts but left for the USFL after 1982 thanks to a contract dispute with the team's previous owner. Second-round RB Johnny Davis got 20 starts and that was about it, with the team making no picks in Rounds 3-5. To be fair, many of those picks were traded for veteran players, though the team didn't get much more from acquired players such as Dan Medlin, Jeff Winans, Jeris White, Rik Bonness, and Allan Leavitt.

32. 2004: 83

This one, like the next two on the list was affected by the 2002 trade for the rights to Head Coach Jon Gruden, which cost the team first and second-round picks in 2002, a first-round pick in 2003 and a second-round pick in 2004. The Bucs failure to reload during this stretch definitely helps explain its struggles during the second half of the decade. First-round pick Michael Clayton looked like a long-term starter after his outstanding rookie season but declined form there and finished with 56 starts. Fourth-round S Will Allen had most of the rest with 26 starts.

33. 2002: 80

In a way, it's impressive that this draft isn't at the very bottom, since the first and second-round picks were gone and the third and fourth-rounders were completely wasted on WR Marquis Walker and RB Travis Stephens, respectively. It was saved, to some extent, by the 74 starts it eventually got from S Jermaine Phillips. Seventh-round CB Tim Wansley accounted for the other six.

**

  1. 2003: 72**

Again, there was no first-round pick to work with, and the Bucs were also picking last thanks to their Super Bowl championship the season before. So DE Dewayne White was the first player in this class at pick #64, and he ended up with just 13 starts. QB Chris Simms briefly rose to starter status but would end up opening just 15 games. More than half of the starts came from fifth-round G Sean Mahan, who had two different stints with the team.

35. 2000: 69

This draft probably wouldn't have ended up near the bottom if the team hadn't chosen to send both of its first-round picks to the New York Jets to acquire WR Keyshawn Johnson. Johnson helped the Bucs win a title two years later, but his starts don't count for this exercise. Second-round pick Cosey Coleman was a winner for the franchise, starting 63 games and helping the team to that Super Bowl win, but the only other six starts came from reserve LB Nate Webster, a third-round choice.

36. 1989: 66

An absolute disaster of a draft, and this one doesn't have the excusing of missing first or second-round picks. LB Broderick Thomas did get 55 starts, but that was about it other than a random 10 for eight-round guard Carl Bax. An ill-fated trade for WR Stephen Starring the year before robbed them of a third-round round pick, but it probably wouldn't have worked out anyway amid such choices as second-round WR Danny Peebles (one start), fourth-round CB Anthony Florence (zero) and fifth-round RB Jamie Lawson (zero).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will cap off Super Wild Card Weekend with a Monday Night Football showdown against the Eagles
news

Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Jan. 13: Three Bucs Listed as Questionable 

A look at Saturday's injury report ahead of the Wild Card matchup
news

Baker Mayfield "Ready to Go" for Monday | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Named First-Team AP All-Pro

Antoine Winfield Jr. is the first Bucs safety to win Associated Press All-Pro first-team honors since Hall of Famer John Lynch more than two decades ago
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

How to Watch: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will cap off Super Wild Card Weekend with a Monday Night Football showdown against the Eagles

Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Jan. 13: Three Bucs Listed as Questionable 

A look at Saturday's injury report ahead of the Wild Card matchup

Todd Bowles' Final Thoughts Heading into Super Wild Card Weekend, 'Good to Go' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Saturday's Wild Card Round practice. HC Bowles discussed everybody being 'good to go', preparing for the possibility of rain & keeping QB Baker Mayfield upright.

Baker Mayfield "Ready to Go" for Monday | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024

Antoine Winfield Jr. Named First-Team AP All-Pro

Antoine Winfield Jr. is the first Bucs safety to win Associated Press All-Pro first-team honors since Hall of Famer John Lynch more than two decades ago

Dave Canales' Drive: Building Something That Lasts | In the Current

With the playoffs approaching, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin to define their identity and set the standard on offense with the help of OC Dave Canales, QB Baker Mayfield & RB Rachaad White.

Mike Evans Snags AP All-Pro Honors

Mike Evans, the Buccaneers' prolific wide receiver, was named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team on Friday, the second time he has earned that honor

Antoine Winfield Jr. Receives Recognition, Containing Jalen Hurts and Eagles' Offensive Attack | Brianna's Blitz 

The latest updates for the Buccaneers as the team prepares for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round

Dave Canales Gives Credit to the Team, Can't Do This Without Them | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Friday's Wild Card Round practice. OC Canales discussed health updates, finding ways to attack the Eagles and his thoughts on his first full regular season as an offensive coordinator.

Antoine Winfield Jr. Reacts to First Team AP All-Pro Selection | Press Conference 

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media following Friday's Wild Card Round practice. S Winfield Jr. discussed achieving his goals and not getting distracted from the task at hand.

Survive & Advance: Keys to Attack the Eagles | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into the win against the Panthers, potential matchups vs. Philadelphia and how to move on to the Divisional Round.

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Eagles in the Wild Card Round 

The Buccaneers will take on the Eagles in a Monday Night Football showdown, capping off Super Wild Card Weekend. Here are five players to watch

The Second Season Begins | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about the Bucs' all-time playoff record, our opponent in the Wild Card Round, news around the league and more

Photos from Bucs Practice - January 12

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 01/12/2024

Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Jan. 12: Mayfield and Wirfs Upgrade to Limited Participation 

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Wild Card matchup

In Case You Missed It: January 12, 2024

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of the Wild Card Round of the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs.

Larry Foote Emphasizes the Importance of Antoine Winfield Jr. | Press Conference

Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Larry Foote spoke to the media following Friday's Wild Card Round practice. Coordinator Foote discussed S Antoine Winfield Jr.'s First Team AP All-Pro selection, preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles and the energy in the building.

The Stage is Set | Eagles vs. Bucs Wild Card Showdown

We are ready. Kickoff for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Round 2023-2024 is Monday, January 15 at 8:15 p.m.

Rachaad White Talks Eagles vs. Bucs Playoff Matchup on 'Good Morning Football'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White wakes up with "GMFB" and breaks down rematch vs. the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023-2024 NFL Wild Card Round.

Photos: Raise the Flags Pep Rally at Chasco Middle School

View pictures from the Raise the Flags pep rally at Chasco Middle School.
Advertising