Starter Kit: Most Productive Buccaneer Drafts

That said, particularly high or low totals of games-started do give us a quick idea of successful a particular draft was in helping the franchise build for the long haul. For that reason, we've gone back and tallied the games-started totals of each of the Buccaneers' 40 previous drafts, right as the team is making its final preparations for number 41. There are some glaring standouts among those 40 draft classes on both ends of the spectrum, and believe it or not that 1997 draft is not at the top of the list. Read one to find out which class is #1 as we present the 10 Buc drafts that produced the most starts and the 10 that produced the least.

Note #1: Those 57 starts produced by Jameis Winston, Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet and Kwon Alexander last year were impressive, but that's also the full career total for the 2015 draft at this point. That group may eventually work its way into the top 10, but its current total would be near the bottom of the list. That's obviously not fair, so we're not going to consider the last four drafts for this list. The 2012 class, for instance, is already at 155 starts but still should get quite a bit more from Lavonte David, Doug Martin and perhaps even Keith Tandy.

Note #2: The NFL draft has been seven rounds long since 1994, but the 1993 draft went eight rounds and from 1976-92 the Bucs and the rest of the league were slogging through 12 rounds. While it might seem unfair to compare seven-round drafts with 12-round drafts, the truth is those extra rounds very rarely produced starters and thus do not mess up the results much. Only the 1979 draft, which got 103 starts from 12th-round pick David Logan, comes in much higher on the list due to Rounds 8-12. For the drafts before 1994 we'll note both the full total of starts produced and, in parentheses, the number of starts produced by players picked in the first seven rounds.

1. 1987: 494 (489)

There were some good players in this class, but this was largely a case of volume, both in terms of the number of players picked and the number of holes on the depth chart. New Head Coach Ray Perkins inherited a team that had gone 4-28 in the previous two seasons, and then he quickly added draft capital by trading Steve Young and Sean Farrell. That and some additional movement during draft weekend allowed the Bucs to pick 20 players, including 13 in the first seven rounds. Second-round CB Ricky Reynolds and third-round WR Mark Carrier proved to be the best additions in the long run but the Bucs also got long-term starters in QB Vinny Testaverde, LB Winston Moss, TE Ron Hall, WR Bruce Hill and DT Curt Jarvis.

2. 1997: 460

We discussed this one in the intro, but it's fair to point out that the incredible Ronde Barber accounted for almost exactly half of those 460 starts. Warrick Dunn remains one of the best offensive players in team history and both Jerry Wunsch and Frank Middleton became starters on the offensive line. Still, only Barber and LB Alshermond Singleton were starters (or even still on the roster) five years later when the Bucs won the Super Bowl. This class would have easily been at the top of the list if the team had held on to sixth-round CB Al Harris, who went on to make 128 starts for four other teams and was still in the league as recently as 2011.