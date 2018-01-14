Stat Shots: The Good, the Bad & The Unusual

The Good:** Tampa Bay's special teams crew did not allow much damage on punt returns. Opponents averaged just 5.7 yards per return, which was the seventh-best coverage mark in the NFL. That continues a four-year run in which the Bucs have been very good in this department, allowing averages of 5.8 in 2014, 5.2 in 2015 and 5.3 in 2016.

With punter Bryan Anger excelling in hang time, directional punting and downing kicks inside the 20, the Bucs also suppressed the total number of returns they had to face. The Bucs allowed only 27 punt returns in 2017, 12th-lowest in the NFL. Anger's precise kicking combined with some good coverage work from the likes of Devante Bond, Keith Tandy and Chris Godwin to keep opposing teams from winning the field-position battle on punts.

The Bad: As Head Coach Dirk Koetter noted in his final press conference for the 2017 season, the Buccaneers lagged behind most of the NFL in 2017 in producing touchbacks on kickoffs, an infrequently-invoked statistic that can have sneakily big ramifications. Kicker Pat Murray, who took over for the struggling Nick Folk after four games, did an outstanding job on field goals in his second go-around with the Buccaneers, making 19 of 23 tries and only missing once from inside 50 yards. However, deep and high kickoffs were not Murray's greatest strength, and Tampa Bay ranked last in the NFL with a touchback percentage of 35.1%. Murray actually produced seven touchbacks in his first two games, on 10 tries, but then notched just seven more the rest of the way.

This became an issue at the end of the season when the Buccaneers surrendered long kickoff return touchdowns in each of their last two games. That's an indictment of the coverage on those two snaps, of course, but the fewer opportunities a team gives its opponents to run the ball out, the fewer chances there will be for a breakdown.

"Part of kicking it to the end zone if you can kick it to the end zone is hang time and that's one thing Pat struggled with is hang time on his kickoffs," said Koetter, who praised Murray's work in the very important aspects of field goals and extra points. "When a guy is getting the ball in not the proper hang time and you have to cover those kicks, it just makes it tougher on your coverage time. We struggled with that the last two weeks especially of the season."

Meanwhile, opposing kickers repeatedly blasted it deep with little difficulty against the Buccaneers, who were more than happy to take the touchback and the ball at the 25-yard line. The Bucs' return team took a touchback on 74.7% of kickoffs, the highest percentage in the NFL.