Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stecker Shines in NFL Europe

Bucs RB Hauls in 2 TD Passes For Scotland in Win Over Amsterdam

Apr 20, 2000 at 06:42 AM
stecker.jpg

RB Aaron Stecker scored twice for Scotland

Buccaneers RB Aaron Stecker, who spent 12 weeks on Tampa Bay's practice squad last season, had an electrifying NFL Europe debut for Scotland last week. Stecker caught two TD passes (13, 35) from QB Kevin Daft, leading the Claymores to a 28-9 rout of the Amsterdam Admirals in Edinburgh last weekend. Stecker finished with four catches for 83 yards. He also carried 12 times for 30 yards.

In other NFL Europe action from Week 1, Tampa Bay CB DeShone Mallard recorded eight tackles and picked off a pass in Rhein's 28-17 win over Barcelona.

Stecker leads Scotland against defending World Bowl champion Frankfurt this Saturday.

