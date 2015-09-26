Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Storylines to Follow: Buccaneers vs. Texans

Five things to look for when the Bucs take on the Texans on Sunday.

Sep 26, 2015 at 04:13 AM

Throwback Thursday: Bucs vs. Texans

Photos of the Buccaneers game against the Texans in 2003. The Bucs won 16-3.

Team Captains
RB Aaron Stecker
The Bucs got five sacks for 22 yards against the Texans.
Gramatica had 3 field goals from 36, 23, and 26 yards.
HC Jon Gruden
Jones carried the ball 34 times for 134 yards and rushed for one touchdown.
Johnson threw for 237 yards with an average of 8.5 yards per attempt.
The Bucs defense held the Texans to 107 yards and just one field goal.
Lee had 3 catches for 95 yards.
RB Michael Pittman
TE Rickey Dudley
S John Lynch, DB Dwight Smith
1. Combating Houston's front seven.
The Texans' front is much more than just J.J. Watt. With Evan Smith still recovering from an injury he suffered in last week's game against the Saints, Joe Hawley is expected to get the start at center. Lined up right in front of him will be veteran Vince Wilfork, one of the best 3-4 defensive tackles in the league. The Bucs will also have to account for Jared Crick, the Texans' right defensive end who right tackle Gosder Cherilus spoke highly of during the week. Add in former Pro Bowl linebacker Brian Cushing and the Bucs' offensive line will have their hands full.  

READ: BUCCANEERS VS. TEXANS GAME PREVIEW

2. A healthy Mike Evans.
Evans missed the Bucs' first game with a hamstring injury and was limited in last weekend's game, but he's completely healed and expected to be a big part of the team's offense on Sunday. His return couldn't come at a better time for Tampa Bay, either. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, the team's leading receiver, is out with a shoulder injury. Keep an eye on Evans working deep down the field and in the red zone.

3. The NFL's sack leader.
Through two weeks, Jacquies Smith leads the NFL in sacks with four. But right behind him, tied for second, is Watt with three. There's a good chance that the NFL's sack leader after Week 3 will be playing at NRG Stadium on Sunday, and the Bucs' hope that player will be wearing their colors.

INFO: HOW TO WATCH THE GAME

4. Forcing interceptions.
The Bucs only have one interception through the first two weeks of the season, which was recorded by safety Chris Conte against New Orleans. So for players like Danny Lansanah, Lavonte David and Alterraun Verner, who specialize in picking off opponents' quarterbacks, an interception is long overdue. There could be an opportunity against the Texans, a team that's thrown the ball more times than any other club through two weeks.

5. A 100-yard game for Doug Martin.  
Martin has had a strong start to the season, even if the stat sheet doesn't necessarily reflect it. He's averaging 4.14 yards per carry and has 140 yards through two games. But of those 140 yards, 88 have come after contact. Martin picked up 78 yards last week, the second-most he's accumulated since November of 2013, and seems poised to hit the 100-yard milestone for the eighth time in his career against a Houston team that's given up 134 rushing yards per game thus far.

