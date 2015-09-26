Storylines to Follow: Buccaneers vs. Texans

1. Combating Houston's front seven.

The Texans' front is much more than just J.J. Watt. With Evan Smith still recovering from an injury he suffered in last week's game against the Saints, Joe Hawley is expected to get the start at center. Lined up right in front of him will be veteran Vince Wilfork, one of the best 3-4 defensive tackles in the league. The Bucs will also have to account for Jared Crick, the Texans' right defensive end who right tackle Gosder Cherilus spoke highly of during the week. Add in former Pro Bowl linebacker Brian Cushing and the Bucs' offensive line will have their hands full.

2. A healthy Mike Evans.

Evans missed the Bucs' first game with a hamstring injury and was limited in last weekend's game, but he's completely healed and expected to be a big part of the team's offense on Sunday. His return couldn't come at a better time for Tampa Bay, either. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, the team's leading receiver, is out with a shoulder injury. Keep an eye on Evans working deep down the field and in the red zone.

3. The NFL's sack leader.

Through two weeks, Jacquies Smith leads the NFL in sacks with four. But right behind him, tied for second, is Watt with three. There's a good chance that the NFL's sack leader after Week 3 will be playing at NRG Stadium on Sunday, and the Bucs' hope that player will be wearing their colors.

4. Forcing interceptions.

The Bucs only have one interception through the first two weeks of the season, which was recorded by safety Chris Conte against New Orleans. So for players like Danny Lansanah, Lavonte David and Alterraun Verner, who specialize in picking off opponents' quarterbacks, an interception is long overdue. There could be an opportunity against the Texans, a team that's thrown the ball more times than any other club through two weeks.