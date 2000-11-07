 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Studying Late

Our advance man went deep into the night Monday to get a close-up look at the Bucs’ next opponent

Nov 06, 2000 at 07:00 PM
sapp11_7_1.jpg

The Packers' reliance on two rookies at tackle would seem to make QB Brett Favre vulnerable to the Bucs' pass rush, but the young players performed well on Monday

If you're like us, you stayed up long enough to see Antonio Freeman's miraculous circus catch, witnessing the end of another Monday night thriller voiced by Dennis Miller. Then you hit the sack.

The Buccaneers' advance scout wasn't so lucky. On hand at waterlogged Lambeau Field because Green Bay is the Bucs' next opponent, our scout was just beginning his job when Miller signed off. By the time he walked back into the Bucs' player personnel office on Tuesday, coaches were already looking for portions of his scouting report.

Eventually, the advance man will put the finishing touches on a 40-50 page document. In the meantime, he gave us a little taste of what he saw Monday night and what we might be looking for next Sunday.

Here are his thoughts on some of the key player issues in Green Bay.

Offensive Tackles: Amazingly, the Packers are starting rookies at both tackle spots, with second-round pick Chad Clifton manning the left side and seventh-round choice Mark Tauscher on the right. That would seem to spell trouble for Green Bay, and the Pack has had some difficulties with protection, but our scout was actually impressed with the work of the offensive line on Monday. There were few occasions of immediate pressure on QB Brett Favre from the outside edges, although that might have been due in part to the Packers' decision to frequently roll Favre out on designed plays. Our scout felt that Clifton and Tauscher played a lot better on Monday than he had seen in previous film sessions.

Mike McKenzie: This second-year cornerback is our scout's choice for the sleeper athlete on the Packers' defense. The Vikings, he said, went after the young player with superb wideout Randy Moss all night on Monday, but McKenzie held his own. He plays the ball well, has decent speed and gets in and out of his breaks quickly. Moss got him out of whack on a few occasions, but that's not unusual for any corner trying to stay with the all-pro pass-catcher.

Ahman Green: Former Pro Bowl RB Dorsey Levens' persistent injuries have made him almost a non-factor this season, which has put a large amount of the offensive load on Green, the former Seahawk. On Monday, Green impressed our scout, who says the Nebraska product runs with a different style than Levens. While Green rarely runs right over a tackler, as Levens often did, he appears to employ more shakes and jukes. Plus, Green is willing to take an additional hit for a few extra yards, rather than stepping out of bounds.

Nate Wayne: The Packers have one of the NFC's better outside linebackers in Brian Williams, but like Levens, Williams has been shelved by injuries much of the season. Into his spot has stepped Wayne, who was acquired by the Packers in a trade with Denver during training camp. Wayne has become an important part of the Packer defense, staying on the field even when the team goes into dime and nickel packages. Wayne remains in during passing situations because he holds the middle of the defense and does a good job of dropping back into the deep middle. He's also an aggressive player around the line of scrimmage and has proven to be a very good replacement for Williams, at least in the short term.

Safeties: The Packers have an interesting pair of safeties in LeRoy Butler and Darren Sharper. Butler is the cagey veteran who has been to numerous Pro Bowls and has always rushed the passer well. Our scout said he saw a Butler that, despite possibly losing a step, is still a very effective blitzer. The Packers, he said, still bring Butler towards the quarterback frequently, maybe 10 or more times on Monday night. Sharper, meanwhile, is a superb athlete whose natural instincts have sometimes been called into question. According to our advance man, Sharper definitely looked like he had good instincts on Monday night.

After pulling off that stunning victory over Minnesota on Monday night, the Packers now have a short week to prepare for a game in Tampa. Our scout, with assistant coaches breathing down his neck, knows just how they feel.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Will Gholston

One of the longest-tenured players in franchise history, Gholston has brought value to the Bucs throughout his career as either a starter or a rotational player, and he's a pending free agent in March
news

Combined Efforts | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about important drills and standout performances at the NFL Scouting Combine, a hypothetical all-free agent team and more
news

WR Chris Godwin Sets the Standard as "Mr. Consistency"

Head Coach Todd Bowles and General Manager Jason Licht discuss Chris Godwin's revised role in 2024 and his unrivaled work ethic from the NFL Combine
news

GM Jason Licht Dubs Rachaad White "Close to Being an Elite Receiving Back" 

At the NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed the run game

Latest Headlines

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Will Gholston

One of the longest-tenured players in franchise history, Gholston has brought value to the Bucs throughout his career as either a starter or a rotational player, and he's a pending free agent in March

Combined Efforts | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about important drills and standout performances at the NFL Scouting Combine, a hypothetical all-free agent team and more

Antoine Winfield Jr.'s 2020 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr.'s performance at the 2020 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

Photos: Buccaneers' Tackle Reading Event

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 'Tackle Reading' event at Oak Park Elementary School on Friday, March 1, 2024.

WR Chris Godwin Sets the Standard as "Mr. Consistency"

Head Coach Todd Bowles and General Manager Jason Licht discuss Chris Godwin's revised role in 2024 and his unrivaled work ethic from the NFL Combine

Vita Vea's 2018 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers NT Vita Vea's performance at the 2018 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

Calijah Kancey's 2023 NFL Combine 40-Yard Dash | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers DL Calijah Kancey's performance at the 2023 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

GM Jason Licht Dubs Rachaad White "Close to Being an Elite Receiving Back" 

At the NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed the run game

NFL Combine Takeaways: Contract Negotiations, A Scout's Perspective, Progression of Young Talent & More 

A look at key topics discussed at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis

Lavonte David Talks NFL Prospects & Free Agency on 'Good Morning Football'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Lavonte David shares his thoughts on prospects praising his game at the combine, the 2023 season, and more on 'GMFB'.

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Mike Evans

As WR Mike Evans closes in on 100 career touchdown catches and burnishes a resume that the Hall of Fame won't be able to resist, there is the possibility of him testing free agency for the first time in his career

Yaya Diaby's 2023 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers OLB Yaya Diaby's performance at the 2023 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

Todd Bowles: New OC Liam Coen Will Have Play-Calling Leeway

Satisfied that Liam Coen was the right fit at the right time for the Buccaneers, Head Coach Todd Bowles wants his new offensive coordinator to remain aggressive and will give him room to grow as a play-caller

Lavonte David, Tristan Wirfs Kept Bucs from Collapsing in 2023

When a 1-6 slide put the Bucs on the fringes of the playoff race last season, it was the guidance of long-time team captain Lavonte David and emerging leader Tristan Wirfs that kept a young roster from falling apart

Todd Bowles Discusses His Vision for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Press Conference 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine on Tuesday. HC Bowles discussed his confidence in OC Liam Coen, his approach to the NFL Combine and wanting both QB Baker Mayfield & WR Mike Evans back in Tampa.

Jason Licht Talks Approach to Free Agency at 2024 NFL Combine | Press Conference 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine on Tuesday. GM Licht discussed wanting to make WR Mike Evans a 'Buc for life', his goal of bringing back QB Baker Mayfield and his vision for the 2024 Buccaneers.

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 3.0

With trade projections now included, the race to land the top quarterbacks heats up, while the Buccaneers stay at pick number 26 and add another playmaker for their passing attack

GM Jason Licht Dishes on Free Agent Priorities: Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans 

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Jason Licht discusses the team's focus on re-signing impending free agents Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans 

Todd Bowles Sits Down with 'Good Morning Football' at 2024 NFL Combine

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles talks about the 2024 offseason, free agency and more on 'GMFB' at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Todd Bowles Confirms "Tough Decision," Bucs to Release Shaq Barrett in March | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason
Advertising