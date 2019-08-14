Situational Success Highlights Bucs Offense vs. Dolphins

And Howard's flashy day doesn't mean Winston will soon be forgetting Brate, who is running freely after being significantly hampered by a hip injury last year. Howard almost certainly will be a key red zone weapon for the Buccaneers this year, but the beauty of the Buccaneers' attack is that defenses won't be able to key on him. Wide receiver Chris Godwin pulled a high number of red zone targets last season and was on the receiving end of the touchdown pass Winston threw to end the game-opening touchdown drive last Friday in Pittsburgh. Brate has the second-most touchdowns among NFL tight ends over the past three seasons, almost all of them on plays originating inside the 20. And Evans has few peers when it comes to the back-corner fade.

The Bucs can put all four of them on the field at one time, and they definitely will be employing Howard and Brate together as one of the league's best tight end tandems. Both are listed as starters on Tampa Bay's depth chart.

"Yeah, we're a two-tight end offense," said Arians. "That's what we are, so you're going to see a hell of a lot of them."

Arians said the development of the Buccaneers' offense is right on schedule to be running smoothly by the time the regular season arrives. Tampa Bay led the NFL in passing yards last season and has returned many of the key components in that attack, but the rushing attack wasn't nearly as successful. That could be a key area of improvement for Tampa Bay in Arians' first year at the helm.

"I think we're running the ball really nicely, and that showed up in both [joint] practices," he said. "And we're making big plays."

The Buccaneers and Dolphins will share the field one more time this week, as they meet for a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on Friday evening. Winston and company might get another shot at a hurry up drill or a goal-line series, but they might not. That's what made the two joint practices so valuable to both teams.

"[It's] just good quality competition in all different phases," said Arians. "We can set up situations. We don't get situations in preseason games sometimes. [Miami Head Coach] Brian [Flores] was great about working together, making sure that we were all here to make each other better and get all these situations in for our quarterbacks and our receivers to deal with.