Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SunCoast Mercedes-Benz Surprises Bucs Fan

SunCoast Mercedes-Benz announces Big Game Sweeps winner.

Jan 28, 2016 at 03:08 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) outruns Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) on a 55-yard touchdown reception during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Buccaneers.com
1-28-2016-Mercedes-SB-tix-winner.jpg

Last night, SunCoast Mercedes-Benz surprised a lucky Buccaneers fan with two tickets to Super Bowl 50 as the winner of their Big Game Sweepstakes!

Buccaneers mascot, Captain Fear showed up at the lucky fan's house and whisked him away to Lokey Mercedes-Benz in a Mercedes GL. The Mercedes General Manager, members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Dwight Smith were waiting for him at their destination. After entering the building, our lucky fan learned that he was the Sweepstakes winner and was presented with his prize: roundtrip airfare, a three-night hotel stay and two tickets to Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, California!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 3

Where does the Tampa Bay Buccaneers project Week Three across Power Rankings?

news

Bucs Release Updated Depth Chart for Week 3

Breshad Perriman's active role in the offense has been noted on the team's latest depth chart, while rotations at tight end and in the secondary have started to become clear

news

Shaq Barrett Hits the Ground Running | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Saints

OLB Shaq Barrett led a high-octane assault on the Saints backfield on Sunday and, after two games, is off to his best start yet in terms of the rate at which he is pressuring the passer

news

Takeaways from Bucs Victory at New Orleans | Week 2

Top highlights from Sunday's division clash with the New Orleans Saints

Advertising