SunCoast Mercedes-Benz Surprises Bucs Fan

Buccaneers mascot, Captain Fear showed up at the lucky fan's house and whisked him away to Lokey Mercedes-Benz in a Mercedes GL. The Mercedes General Manager, members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Dwight Smith were waiting for him at their destination. After entering the building, our lucky fan learned that he was the Sweepstakes winner and was presented with his prize: roundtrip airfare, a three-night hotel stay and two tickets to Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, California!