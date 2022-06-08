Suzuki Marine Partners With Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Team's Exclusive Outboard Motor Sponsor

Suzuki Marine USA, LLC announced today that it has finalized a new partnership to be 'The Official Outboard Motor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' — forming a unique and exclusive relationship between a leading outboard motor brand and the 2021 Super Bowl Champions. As part of the agreement, both organizations will collaborate on a one-of-a-kind community event that will launch annually this fall.

The partnership will feature a variety of marketing activities and promotional opportunities for Suzuki Marine on local, regional and national levels, connecting the excitement of being on the water with the unparalleled draw of NFL football.

"This is a strong marketing partnership for us and makes great business sense for Suzuki on multiple levels," said Suzuki Marine USA President Max Yamamoto. "Through this connection, Suzuki Marine will be a key player on the biggest sports stage in the United States, reaching millions of people across Florida, throughout the nation and even around the world. We're confident this association will increase our brand awareness and further strengthen our already solid reputation as a leading innovator in outboard power for boats of all types and sizes," added Yamamoto.

"We are excited to partner with Suzuki Marine - an industry leader and a proven winner with nine marine industry Innovation Awards over the years," said Brian Ford, Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer. "Suzuki Marine has demonstrated strong support for the Tampa Bay region and the state of Florida as a whole since relocating its national headquarters to Tampa in 2021. Boating is a signature activity that defines the Florida lifestyle and we look forward to collaborating with Suzuki Marine, our first-ever outboard motor partner, to create memorable moments on and off the water throughout Tampa Bay area over the next few years."

"We are thrilled to be working with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and are excited for what is sure to be an exciting 2022 NFL season," added George "Gus" Blakely, Suzuki Marine Executive Vice President. "This connection is going to raise our marketing efforts and brand awareness to new levels. If there are two things that Floridians are passionate about, it's spending time on their boats and rooting for their Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This new partnership will form a solid bridge between the two, and will present Suzuki Marine in a new light to a whole new audience."