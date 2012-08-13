Tackle Thomas retires as an Eagle

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) - Longtime offensive tackle Tra Thomas will officially retire from the NFL as a member of the Eagles.

Thomas, who spent 11 of his 12 NFL seasons with Philadelphia, last played in 2009, with Jacksonville. He earned three Pro Bowl selections and was an All-Pro once during his time with the Eagles, and was voted by fans as the starting left tackle on the franchise's 75th anniversary team.

Tra Thomas is one of the best offensive linemen to ever put on an Eagles uniform,'' owner Jeffrey Lurie said Monday. He was an anchor at the left tackle position for many years, and played such an integral role in our success, though he probably never got all the credit he deserved.''

Thomas, 37, was the 11th overall selection in the 1998 draft.

Besides being such a great player, Tra is an even better person and someone I've always had a great relationship with,'' Lurie said. I'm proud of what he has done with his career after football as he has remained very successful while keeping his home in this area. We are very happy that he is retiring as an Eagle.''