Takeaways from Bucs at Colts | Preseason Week 3 

From the preseason finale at Lucas Oil Stadium, several starters had a productive showing in a tune-up for the 2022 regular season. The Bucs fell to the Colts 27-10, as the reserves on offense failed to find cohesion. Despite the outcome, most of Tampa Bay's starters played for the first time in the team's preseason slate, including Tom Brady and Lavonte David. From injury updates to top performances, here are the top takeaways from the Bucs' third preseason clash.

Tom Brady's Return

After an 11-day sabbatical away from the team due to personal reasons, Tom Brady was back with the team. Under center, Brady started the game but only played one series, culminating in a game-opening field goal drive. In an up-tempo no-huddle attack, Brady completed six of eight passes for 44 yards, including a 20-yard bomb to Julio Jones down the sideline.

"I thought they moved the ball down the field efficiently," Todd Bowles stated of the first-team offense. "Everybody got some touches and made some plays, and I thought the line did a good job."

Most starters made an appearance on offense, although Tristan Wirfs, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage were held out.

Offensive Line Injuries

Second-year offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, who replaced injured Pro Bowler Ryan Jensen at center, exited the game with an ankle injury and did not return. Hainsey started the game at center and stayed in for additional reps after most starters became spectators. On a touchdown drive that culminated in a one-yard Ke'Shawn Vaughn touchdown run, Hainsey went down with an ankle injury. He was able to walk off the field in his own power, assisted by medical staff. With an already thinned offensive line following Aaron Stinnie's knee injury against the Titans in preseason Week Two, things took another downward turn. Hainsey's immediate replacement at center, Nick Leverett, also exited the game with a shoulder injury. The center snaps then went to third-year player John Molchon. Head Coach Todd Bowles confirmed both Hainsey and Leverett would get X-ray examinations in the next couple of days to determine the nature of the respective injuries.

Lavonte David Sack

Tampa Bay's formidable defense only gave up 18 yards and one first down during the first two possessions, forcing two punts. The Colts' first offensive drive came to a crushing halt by inside linebacker Lavonte David. On an all-out third-down blitz, David shot up the middle and took down Matt Ryan. No. 54 showcased superb burst downhill, collapsing the pocket instantly. That play led to an incompletion and a punt. His limited snap count garnered praise from Bowles.

"He [David] comes out there, he's our leader – he's one of our leaders, him, and Devin [White] both and he flies around. He understands the game."