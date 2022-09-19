Takeaways from Bucs Victory at New Orleans | Week 2 

Catalysts: Devin White and Shaquil Barrett

Dean was not the only player who provided a defensive surge, fashioning the frantic push to victory inside the dome. Veteran cornerstones Devin White and Shaquil Barrett provided momentum. White and Barrett led an assault on Jameis Winston, totaling six sacks collectively. White led the defense with 11 tackles, and also added a sack, a pass defensed and a forced fumble. On the sack, White showcased his read-and-react skills. Following the snap, the Saints' running back picked up the corner blitz and White looped around to the inside, bursting up the A-gap to knock down Winston. That play was a microcosm of his instinctual play throughout the Week Two battle. In 2022, White has taken his game to the next level with a greater understanding of the Bucs' system, paired with his development in coverage in both man and zone. He has become a focal point in Todd Bowles' exotic blitz packages on third down, wreaking havoc on offensive game plans. On the edge, outside linebacker Shaq Barrett became White's menacing counterpart. Against the Saints, Barrett recorded two sacks, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, a forced fumble and five combined tackles. Barrett showcased his closing speed in the second quarter, chasing down Winston from behind on a scramble, and stripping the ball out. He consistently made plays, whether flushing Winston out of the pocket or dropping a ball carrier in his tracks. Both linebackers set the standard in Week Two.