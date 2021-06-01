Takeaways from 2021 Bucs OTAs: June 1

The players and coaches had been off since Friday of last week but returned after the Memorial Day holiday weekend to another full day of voluntary offseason training on Tuesday. In addition to meetings with their position coaches and coordinators, the players began another week of practices as well.
It's the last week of voluntary workouts with veteran mandatory minicamp set to begin next week. That should mark the return of the Bucs' entire roster to get some work in before the team breaks for the summer.
Here are a few memorable plays from Tuesday.
-Rookie linebacker K.J. Britt batted down a pass at the line almost instantly in the first team period of the day. It was meant to be a quick throw over the middle to the running back from quarterback Ryan Griffin but Britt read it the whole way.
-Another Ryan Griffin and Tanner Hudson connection sighting happened on Tuesday with Griffin unleashing a throw down the field to a sprinting Hudson down the sideline. It was a great catch and perhaps even better throw.
-In addition to making plays of his own, Hudson is very clearly a veteran at this point. All throughout practice he kept showing guys where to line up and talking them through things. It wasn't just the tight ends, either. He was helping the young receivers out, as well.
-Outside linebacker Ladarius Hamilton nearly had an interception in front of Hudson, though. He hustled over to the flat where rookie quarterback Kyle Trask had thrown the ball to Hudson and Hamilton just missed the pick. He still got the pass break up.
-Trask opened up the throttle himself as he aired the ball out for wide receiver Jaydon Mickens. Trask would have likely been sacked on the play had contact been allowed but it was a beautiful ball despite being 'under pressure.'
-Rookie center Donell Stanley was spotted hustling down the sideline acting as a lead blocker for veteran running back Giovani Bernard. You love to see a big man moving.
-Kicker Jose Borregales hit a kick from 50 yards despite a bad snap to start the play. It had just enough juice to get through the uprights but was right down the middle.
-Cornerback Nate Brooks came down and immediately batted down a ball in front of the receiver on a screen pass at the line during one of the last team periods. It was a great instinctual play that he ended up reading perfectly.