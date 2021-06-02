Takeaways from 2021 Bucs OTAs: June 2

Voluntary offseason workouts continued on Wednesday at AdventHealth Training Center with over 40 players taking the field for a nearly two-hour practice.

Right now, it's mostly players new to Tampa Bay and those who wanted to get some extra work in at the facility. It's certainly never too early to get acclimated to the Florida heat and this morning was no exception with temperatures in the 90s and humidity hanging in the air. That hasn't stopped each practice from being high energy well into their second week, despite the fact contact isn't allowed at this stage. It's all leading up to next week when the entire team will be together for the first time since winning Super Bowl LV for mandatory minicamp.

While we wait on that, here are few things that happened on Wednesday that stood out.

-Wide receiver Cyril Grayson pulled a double move on a long route to fake out his defender, gaining enough separation to make the catch as quarterback Ryan Griffin aired it out down the field in the first team period.

-Then, it was rookie quarterback Kyle Trask's turn to connect with rookie wide receiver Jaelon Darden down the far sideline for what was likely about a 40-yard pass.

-The offense came out and took one look at the defense in a team period then doubled back into the huddle to change the play. It didn't end up mattering as outside linebacker Cam Gill nabbed himself an interception in the flat. What was even better? His fellow outside linebackers on the sideline were commenting about the particular play as the defense was getting set, saying it required Gill to get to the flat immediately. Sure enough, he did and he made the play. It may have been the play of the week, in fact.