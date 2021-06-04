Takeaways from 2021 Bucs OTAs: June 3

-Cornerback Nate Brooks had a good day, starting it out with reading a play perfectly. He got to a ball at the same time as a receiver and forced a pass breakup on a pass from rookie quarterback Kyle Trask.

-Though the defense wasn't actually allowed to make contact with the quarterbacks, they were forcing them to get the ball out much quicker with near constant hypothetical pressure. Keep in mind this is a defense that ranked second in the league last year in pressures per game. It seems nothing has really changed.

-In the last team period of the day, a ball went off the fingertips of Travis Jonsen and was tipped up in the air, It was Brooks that came down with it, who was one of three defenders in the area.

-The very next play ended in another interception for the defense as rookie safety Augustus (nicknamed Augie) Contressa stepped up and nabbed a ball that seemed to be thrown right to him. It was, in reality, a good heads up play by the young defensive back.

-Defensive tackle Khalil Davis was hustling in coverage and was able to disrupt a screen pass without even needing to touch the ball.