Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Takeaways from 2021 Bucs OTAs: June 3

OTA practices for the Bucs concluded on Thursday as the team gets ready for mandatory minicamp next week.

Jun 04, 2021 at 09:55 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

takeaway

That's a wrap! Well, on OTAs, that is. The Buccaneers wrapped up voluntary workouts on Thursday with over 40 players taking the field for the shortened practice. The work began last Tuesday and six days of meetings and practices later, the Bucs are ready to move into the final component of Phase Three of the NFL offseason program.

That will come with mandatory minicamp, starting June 8. It will mark the return of many of the veteran players to AdventHealth Training Center for the first time since winning Super Bowl LV. They'll go through three training-camp like days of meetings and practices before breaking for the summer.

Though Thursday's practice was abbreviated, it may have been the most eventful of the bunch. Even coaches were jawing back and forth (all in good fun) between the offense and the defense and defense seemed to rule the day after all was said and done, despite the fact contact isn't allowed.

Here are a few notes from the Bucs' last OTA practice.

-Running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn continued to show how much work he's put into becoming a better receiver in individual drills. He caught every ball that came his way and his hands look a lot more natural.

-The defense came out of the gate having a good day. There were quite a few incomplete passes in the first team period with a lot of receivers ending up out of bounds despite make their catches.

Best Photos from Bucs OTAs: Day 6

View the best photos from the sixth day of Bucs OTAs.

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Sam Renner #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Sam Renner #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Specialist Coach Chris Boniol of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Specialist Coach Chris Boniol of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Center Donell Stanley #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Center Donell Stanley #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Center Donell Stanley #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Center Donell Stanley #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Center Donell Stanley #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Center Donell Stanley #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 and Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 and Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 and Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 and Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Sam Renner #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Sam Renner #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Thad Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Thad Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Flag flying during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Flag flying during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Football during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Football during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Safeties Coach Nick Rapone of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Safeties Coach Nick Rapone of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Cody Grimm of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Cody Grimm of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Safety Raven Greene #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Safety Raven Greene #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Safety Curtis Riley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Safety Curtis Riley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Anthony Piroli of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Anthony Piroli of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Safety Raven Greene #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Safety Raven Greene #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Safety Curtis Riley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Safety Curtis Riley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 88

TAMPA, FL - June 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Cornerback Nate Brooks #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Cornerback Nate Brooks #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Sam Renner #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Sam Renner #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Safety Augie Contressa #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Safety Augie Contressa #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16, Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1, and Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16, Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1, and Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 and Defensive Lineman Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 and Defensive Lineman Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16, Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1, and Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 88

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16, Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1, and Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 6 of OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

-Cornerback Nate Brooks had a good day, starting it out with reading a play perfectly. He got to a ball at the same time as a receiver and forced a pass breakup on a pass from rookie quarterback Kyle Trask.

-Though the defense wasn't actually allowed to make contact with the quarterbacks, they were forcing them to get the ball out much quicker with near constant hypothetical pressure. Keep in mind this is a defense that ranked second in the league last year in pressures per game. It seems nothing has really changed.

-In the last team period of the day, a ball went off the fingertips of Travis Jonsen and was tipped up in the air, It was Brooks that came down with it, who was one of three defenders in the area.

-The very next play ended in another interception for the defense as rookie safety Augustus (nicknamed Augie) Contressa stepped up and nabbed a ball that seemed to be thrown right to him. It was, in reality, a good heads up play by the young defensive back.

-Defensive tackle Khalil Davis was hustling in coverage and was able to disrupt a screen pass without even needing to touch the ball.

-The offense was able to get some things going at the end. The day ended on a tight-window throw from quarterback Ryan Griffin right into the chest of wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, who jumped up and came down with it right across the goal line for a touchdown in between two would-be defenders.

Related Content

news

Bruce Arians to Participate in Quarterback Coaching Summit & Wrapping Up Bucs OTAs | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs head coach will be on a panel with other coaches from around the league including Bill Belichick and Andy Reid. Plus, the Bucs wrapped up OTAs this week as they look toward mandatory minicamp next week.
news

Bucs 2021 Post-Draft Roster Review: Tight Ends

The Bucs kept their deep tight end group together, led by the rejuvenated Rob Gronkowski, but could be even more productive at the position if O.J. Howard plays a full season in the last year of his rookie deal
news

Kyle Trask Taking it Slow and Steady

Clyde Christensen and Buccaneer coaches are enjoying working with the "clean slate" that is rookie QB Kyle Trask, who has proved to be a very deliberate learner in his first few weeks with the team
news

Depth Details | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Bucs fans have questions about wide receiver battles, Giovani Bernard's role, the defensive tackle position and more
Advertising