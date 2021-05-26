Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Takeaways from 2021 Bucs OTAs: May 26

Voluntary offseason workouts continued on Wednesday at the AdventHealth Training Center.

May 26, 2021 at 05:05 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Best Photos from Bucs OTAs: Day 2

View the best photos from the second day of Bucs OTAs.

It was another hot and sunny day with temperatures topping 90 degrees on the field of AdventHealth Training Center. Perfect football weather. At least, perfect football weather in Florida.

Voluntary workouts continued in Phase Three of the NFL's offseason training program on Wednesday. It was the second day of practice for the Buccaneers with over 40 players in attendance.

Though no contact will be allowed in any of these practices and it isn't a full squad, the energy level has still been on par with that of a normal in-season practice. There are individual periods following by team periods and different installs as new players especially get used to their new system on both sides of the ball.

Here are a few observations from Wednesday:

-Fourth-round pick Jaelon Darden continues to impress as much as he can in shorts and a t-shirt. His routes are crisp and he positions himself well to make the catch. He had a great grab on a comeback route in individual routes where his timing with quarterback Kyle Trask looked right on the money.

-Defensive players are getting in on the ball skills. Linebacker Grant Stuard was good about getting his hands up in front of receivers, showing off some coverage skills.

-Fellow rookie linebacker K.J. Britt got some air at the line when he jumped up in front of quarterback Ryan Griffin. The middle level isn't just relying on the secondary to try and disrupt the passing game however possible.

-Both Stuard and Britt have gotten their fair share of work as well, taking a majority of the reps on defense without the benefit of a full team to rotate with.

-Outside linebacker Cam Gill, who recorded a half sack in Super Bowl LV, got his hands on the ball on Wednesday, batting down a pass and coming down with it for what would have been a pick-six.

-Safety Javon Hagan, who also contributed late in the postseason when his name was called on for the NFC Championship in Green Bay, joined Gill in interceptions. Hagan crept up and seeing that a ball was a bit overthrown, hustled down and made a diving grab to come up with the takeaway. Hagan also looks a little leaner than he did last year and it seems to have translated into some more speed on the back end so far.

-Tight end Tanner Hudson made the catch of the day with a diving grab in the back of the end zone during the last team period of the day.

Related Content

news

NFL Revises Roster Cut Procedure for 2021

Each team may take up to 90 players to training camp this year and the eventual cut from that down to the 53-man regular-season limit will take place in three stages…Also, the blocking-below-the-waist penalty was expanded
news

Antonio Brown Runs it Back with the Bucs 

WR Antonio Brown signed a new contract with the defending-champion Buccaneers on Tuesday, keeping the Tom Brady-led offense completely intact for 2021  
news

Takeaways from 2021 Bucs OTAs: May 25

The third phase of OTAs kicked off for the Buccaneers on Tuesday, May 25 and players took to the field for practice.
news

Ke'Shawn Vaughn: Next Step is to PLAY in a Super Bowl

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, a third-round pick in 2020, saw sporadic playing time as a rookie but feels ready for a bigger role in 2021, working specifically on improving his receiving game
