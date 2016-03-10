Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Takeaways from Day 1 of Free Agency

A few notes from the opening day of the 2016 free agency period.

Mar 10, 2016 at 03:01 AM

1.  A major piece of the Bucs' offense will remain in pewter and red.
Monday afternoon, the Buccaneers announced that they had re-signed Doug Martin to a five-year contract, brining back a key piece to one of the NFL's most productive offenses from a year ago. Martin was considered to be one of the top free agents hitting the market, but never actually became a free agent with the Bucs signing him prior to the 4 p.m. cutoff.

2. The top free agents are flying off the board.
NFL.com broke down the top 100 free agents last week, and after the first day of free agency, most of their top players have found new teams. Just one player ranked in their top 15, Eric Weddle, is still available.

3. The best available players fit the Bucs' needs nicely.
The Bucs need help rushing the passer, in the secondary and along the offensive line. The best available free agents could fill those roles nicely. As of 11 a.m. on Thursday morning, the best available players were Weddle, offensive tackle Russell Okung, cornerback Prince Amukamara and safety Reggie Nelson. Defensive end Chris Long and defensive tackle Nick Fairley are also among the ten-best players still on the board.

4. The Buccaneers were one of the less active teams.
Though the Bucs signed Martin, one of their permier offensive players, to a long-term deal, that was the only move that the Bucs made on the first day of free agency. The Bucs had a fairly quiet free agency period last season, as well, but acquired four starters later that spring in the draft.

