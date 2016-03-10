Takeaways from Day 1 of Free Agency

2. The top free agents are flying off the board.

NFL.com broke down the top 100 free agents last week, and after the first day of free agency, most of their top players have found new teams. Just one player ranked in their top 15, Eric Weddle, is still available.

3. The best available players fit the Bucs' needs nicely.

The Bucs need help rushing the passer, in the secondary and along the offensive line. The best available free agents could fill those roles nicely. As of 11 a.m. on Thursday morning, the best available players were Weddle, offensive tackle Russell Okung, cornerback Prince Amukamara and safety Reggie Nelson. Defensive end Chris Long and defensive tackle Nick Fairley are also among the ten-best players still on the board.