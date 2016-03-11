Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Takeaways from Day 2 of Free Agency

A few notes from the second day of free agency.

Mar 11, 2016 at 03:13 AM

1. The Bucs added their first out-of-town free agent.
On Thursday, the Buccaneers announced that they had signed guard J.R. Sweezy, who played the past four years with the Seahawks. Sweezy was the first external free agent that the team had signed after inking Doug Martin to a five-year deal on Wednesday. So far, Martin and Sweezy are the only free agents that the Bucs have brought on.

READ: BUCS SIGN GUARD J.R. SWEEZY

2. Just three top-20 players remain.
On the first day of free agency, many of the top players flew off the board. Following the conclusion of day two, just three free agents ranked in NFL.com's top 20 are still available: safety Eric Weddle, offensive tackle Russell Okung and cornerback Prince Amukamara. All three of those positions could potentially draw interest from the Buccaneers.

3. Chris Long's the best available pass-rusher.
Leading up the draft, most analysts agree that Tampa Bay will look for a pass-rusher in the first round. If the Bucs would look for an upgrade at defensive end through free agency, Long is the best player still on the market. According to NFL.com, he was the No. 25 free agent on the market and is the sixth-best player still available.

READ: SWEEZY EXPECTS TO PLAY LEFT GUARD

4. A few top-100 players have joined the NFC South.
So far, four free agents ranked in the top 100 have found new homes in the NFC South. Atlanta has brought on wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, center Alex Mack and defensive end Derrick Shelby while New Orleans brought in tight end Coby Fleener.

