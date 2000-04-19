Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Talk of the Town

Johnson Joins Teammates Tomorrow For First Mini-Camp

Apr 19, 2000 at 08:56 AM
keyshawn.jpg

WR Keyshawn Johnson is the first Bucs to grace the SI cover since RB Warrick Dunn in 1997.

Pro Bowl WR Keyshawn Johnson traded in his jet airliner last week for a high-seas vessel. And, on the eve of his first mini-camp as a Buccaneer, Johnson's change of address continues to be the primary topic of discussion in NFL circles.

Witness this week's issue of Sports Illustrated, where Johnson graces the cover under the headline "The Almighty Buc." The magazine hit newsstands today.

Tampa Bay traded its two first-round picks (13th and 27th overall) to the New York Jets last Wednesday for Johnson, then signed him to an eight-year contract. Johnson can boast 305 career catches and 31 TDs. Only Marvin Harrison (Colts, 311, 1996-99) and Andre Rison (Falcons, 308, 1989-92) had more receptions in his first four NFL seasons.

Johnson might garner the most attention, but a slew of other Buccaneers will join him tomorrow at One Buccaneer Place. The Bucs will practice twice on Thursday and Friday before wrapping up mini-camp with one practice session on Saturday. Buccaneers.com will post practice updates, as well as comments from head coach Tony Dungy after each session.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

