Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announce Partnership with PT Solutions 

The Buccaneers today introduced PT Solutions as the Official Physical Therapy Partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After establishing themselves in several professional sports leagues, this multi-year agreement will be the first in the NFL for PT Solutions. The partnership will be centered around the team's youth football programming, with an emphasis on providing wellness services throughout the Tampa Bay community.

"It is always exciting when we have the opportunity to team up with a company built on the same commitment to customer service as your own. PT Solutions prides themselves on exceeding the expectations of their clients and going above and beyond for others," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "The Buccaneers are committed to growing flag football and this partnership with PT Solutions will allow us to provide our youth participants with top tier wellness services at the various tournaments we hold around the Tampa Bay region each year."

The Buccaneers are at the forefront of football development curriculum and gender equality efforts. In an effort to enhance programs and encourage youth health and wellness, PT Solutions will be onsite for the Girls Flag Football Tournament, the largest of its kind in the country, and support the boys 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 tournaments.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as it signifies our deep commitment to serving the Tampa community," said Dale Yake, CEO and Founder of PT Solutions. "By expanding access to transformative care, we remain dedicated to empowering everyone in the area to be unstoppable in their pursuits. PT Solutions is invested in protecting the future of physical therapy, and together with the Buccaneers, we are here to ensure that quality care is always within reach."