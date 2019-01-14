Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Hosts Clinic Ahead of Jr. Bucs Girls Flag Football League Launch

Girls ages 9-14 were at Tampa’s NFL YET Center for drills and flag football scrimmages to get a preview of the Jr. Bucs Girls Flag Football League coming next month. 

Jan 14, 2019 at 05:00 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0079

On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation hosted a flag football clinic for girls ages 9-14 on Glazer Family Field at the Jackson Heights NFL YET Center in Tampa. The clinic came in advance of the Jr. Bucs Girls Flag Football League that will launch at the end of February and run through late April.

Dozens of girls were on hand running drills with youth development coaches that range from high school football coaches to former NFL players. After drills were over, the girls began scrimmage games to get a preview of what they can expect in the league come next month.

A group of girls came from a local recreational center, brought to the clinic by their sports program coordinator, Deborah Fuller, who has been with the parks for over 35 years.

"We were at the Martin Luther King complex and most of the girls have been around the park for over two years," Fuller said of the group of girls she brought with her. "Most of them played basketball, I'm trying to get them in all sports. They've really enjoyed it. The first thing, they were so excited. Some of them want to play [flag football] in high school."

Girls high school flag football is one of the fastest growing sports in Florida. However, there is a glaring need for youth programs aimed towards girls in order to help them develop the fundamentals prior to high school. Up until now, there hasn't been such a league in the Tampa Bay area, but it's a need that was recognized by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the driving force behind bridging the gap between boys and girls sports.

"They want to learn different sports, football, and there aren't really any girls sports that teach the fundamentals; that start small," Fuller said. "We don't have that. We wait until they get in high school and then they don't really know how to catch the ball or run, so this a great opportunity to start now."

What the Buccaneers Jr. Bucs Girls Flag Football league really provides, is the opportunity for girls to play in a league of their own.

If your child or someone you know is interested in joining the Jr. Bucs Girls Flag Football League, contact your local recreation center to register for a team.

Season Dates: February 25, 2019 to April 22, 2019

Registration deadline: February 9, 2019

*No Games March 23-30, 2019

Age Groups: 9-10, 11-12, and 13-14 years old

Photos of the Jr. Bucs Girls Flag Football Clinic

View pictures from the Jr. Bucs Girls Flag Football Clinic!

190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0147
1 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0151
2 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0154
3 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0027
4 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0113
5 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0132
6 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0123
7 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0138
8 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0144
9 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0116
10 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0114
11 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0119
12 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0107
13 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0111
14 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0096
15 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0095
16 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0077
17 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0089
18 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0002
19 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0091
20 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0081
21 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0065
22 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0076
23 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0079
24 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0057
25 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0059
26 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0054
27 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0048
28 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0069
29 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0062
30 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0045
31 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0040
32 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0037
33 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0022
34 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0029
35 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0035
36 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0033
37 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0011
38 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0017
39 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0004
40 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0010
41 / 42
190112_KZ_JrBucsGirlsFlag_0005
42 / 42
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bucs to Recognize Local Heroes, Community Groups and Women of Red Fans at Training Camp

Over the next week, team to welcome special guests at Training Camp for Military Day presented by USAA, Buccaneers Community Impact Day and Women of Red Training Camp presented by AdventHealth 
news

Mike Evans Family Foundation Takes Things Off the Football Field for Charity

The star wide receiver and his foundation hosted their annual bowling classic and golf tournament back to back following the end of mandatory mini-camp this week.
news

Buccaneers and Jabil Complete 2021 "Day of Service" Project to Support Clearwater Youths & Carry on Social Justice Initiative  

Bucs' Social Justice Initiative Promotes Youth Empowerment and Breaking Down Barriers to Social Equality; Boys & Girls Club Renovation Project Revealed to Clearwater Representatives and Local Youths Today
news

Buccaneers Announce Women's Summit For Careers in Football

New program features high-profile hosts & engaging discussions with team leadership; 43 women part of program's inaugural class in effort to strengthen the pipeline of women pursuing NFL careers
news

Arians Family Foundation Hosts Annual Golf Classic in Tampa for the First Time

The annual golf tournament benefitting the Arians Family Foundation and CASA was held for the first time in Tampa.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFL Donate Automated External Defibrillators to Every Public High School in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties 

news

Ali Marpet Selected as Buccaneers Ed Block Courage Award Recipient 

news

Buccaneers Host Third Annual Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off the largest sanctioned girl's flag football tournament in the country for the third year in a row on Thursday.
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Turning Memorable Super Bowl Play into Memories for Local Students at Young Middle Magnet

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was fined for one very memorable play in Super Bowl LV but now he wants to turn that into something positive for the Tampa Bay community.
news

Bucs To Kick Off Girls Flag Football Season For More Than 1,200 Athletes With Third Annual Preseason Classic, Presented by AdventHealth

Largest flag football tournament in the country to feature nearly 50 high school teams and support from Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Coaches Lori Locust & Maral Javadifar, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor; Event to take place February 25-27 at the Tournament SportsPlex of Tampa Bay
news

Buccaneers Continue to Create Sustainable Opportunities through NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum

The team's historic Super Bowl run proves that diversity breeds success in the NFL as they continue to walk the walk in giving women opportunities at all levels of football.
news

Bruce Arians and the Arians Family Foundation Celebrate Super Bowl for a Good Cause

Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians was joined by some famous friends during a virtual event to raise money for his Arians Family Foundation Friday night.
Advertising