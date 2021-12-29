Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner With Lava to Deliver Premium Fan Experiences Through Realtime Membership Privileges

Buccaneers introduce shareable stored value that's transferable through the innovative Krewe Card program.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have partnered with LAVA to enhance the fan experience by offering season pass members the opportunity to share rewards with friends, family, and clients through an innovative Krewe Card program. The initiative is the latest customer-focused offering from the Buccaneers, who have earned the top ranking among all NFL teams in overall customer satisfaction seven of the past nine years.

The Krewe Card is a digital pass that can be accessed through the team's mobile app or digital wallet and provides Buccaneers season pass members with exclusive access and special rewards for food, merchandise, and much more.

"Our primary focus with the digital Krewe Card was to ensure a seamless experience for our season pass members when they attend games at Raymond James Stadium," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "The easy-to-use features and convenience have been great enhancements to the overall gameday experience and allows us to continue providing our valued members with an unmatched level of service."

One of the key features of the newly enhanced Krewe Card is the ability for season pass members to easily transfer promotional stored value, powered by LAVA, with a few simple clicks from the exclusive digital card in the Buccaneers app.

LAVA's realtime engagement and monetization platform enables brands, such as the Buccaneers, to engage their fans at every touchpoint and take back control of their customer data. With LAVA, brands can engage their customers in every moment and in every way, across all mobile, in-person, and digital engagement channels, including the metaverse.