Bucs Release Cam Brate After Nine Prolific Seasons

The Buccaneers have released veteran TE Cameron Brate, who ranks as one of the most productive pass-catchers in team history

Mar 17, 2023 at 11:59 AM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released Cameron Brate, one of the most productive tight ends in franchise history.

Brate played nine seasons for the Buccaneers and recorded 273 catches for 2,857 yards and 33 touchdowns. The only tight end in team history with higher totals in all three categories is Ring of Honor member Jimmie Giles. Brate narrowly missed eclipsing Giles' totals for catches (279) and touchdown receptions (34).

Brate also ranks as one of the most accomplished players in Buccaneer annals who arrived as an undrafted free agent. Tampa Bay signed the former Harvard standout in May of 2014 and he spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad before a late-season promotion allowed him to appear in five games. Brate also started his second season on the practice squad and actually spent one week with the New Orleans Saints after he was released in mid-September. The Bucs quickly signed him back to their active roster and he spent the next eight seasons putting up impressive numbers.

In 2016, Brate's first full season on the active roster, he posted career highs in receptions (57), yards (660) and touchdowns (8). From 2016 through 2018, Brate racked up 20 touchdown receptions, tied for second in the NFL in that span, just two behind Chiefs All-Pro Travis Kelce. He recorded at least 30 catches and at least four touchdowns in five of his last seven seasons.

Among all players, Brate ranks 11th in team history in receptions and third in touchdown receptions.

The Buccaneers have four tight ends under contract for 2023, including 2022 draft picks Cade Otton and Ko Kieft. Dominique Dafney and David Wells were both signed to reserve/futures contracts for 2023 in January. Veteran Kyle Rudolph, who played nine games for the Buccaneers last season, is due to become an unrestricted free agent on March 15.

