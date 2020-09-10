2020 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Saints, Week 1

ADDITIONAL 2020 CHANGES OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

• Though it is noted in the "Roster Additions" section above, it's worth further elaborating on the extremely dramatic change the Buccaneers made at the game's most important position. After five seasons, the team moved on from Jameis Winston, the first-overall pick in the 2015 draft, and filled the starting quarterback spot with the man many consider the G.O.A.T., former Patriot Tom Brady. Brady brings 20 years of experience and six Super Bowl championship rings to Tampa in one of the most notable free agent signings in NFL history. Brady's move to the Buccaneers also prompted former Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and he was promptly traded to Tampa Bay for a fourth-round draft pick. Coincidentally, Winston will be there for Brady's Buccaneers debut as he signed with the Saints as an unrestricted free agent.

• Tampa Bay will debut its new uniforms on Sunday in the Superdome. The uniforms are largely inspired by the ones the team wore during its Super Bowl era and overall from 1997 through 2013. Some elements of the uniforms introduced in 2014 remain, such as the sharper, more detailed skull-and-crossed-swords logo and the larger flag on the helmet (though not as large as before). The uniforms debuting in 2020 also include an all-pewter version that is completely unique in team and NFL history.

• The Buccaneers have two new additions to their coaching staff in 2020: Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy and Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Cory Bichey. Tandy worked at the high school and college levels in 2019, the latter at his alma mater of West Virginia, but he begins his NFL coaching career with the same team that drafted him in 2012. Tandy spent six seasons in Tampa as a safety and special teams standout before finishing his playing career in Atlanta in 2018. Bichey comes to the Buccaneers from Mississippi State University, where he previously worked under current Buccaneers Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Anthony Piroli.

• The Buccaneers used their franchise tag during the 2020 offseason for the first time in eight years. That tag was employed to retain outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, who went from a rotational reserve in Denver to the NFL's 2019 sack leader after signing with the Bucs as an unrestricted free agent. Barrett's 19.5 sacks in his first year with the Buccaneers broke Warren Sapp's single-season franchise record and made him one of the team's top priorities in the offseason. Barrett and the Bucs were unable to reach agreement on a long-term deal during the 2020 offseason, in part due to the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, so Barrett will play on the tag's one-year contract this fall.

Saints:

• Mike Nolan, who served as the Saints' linebackers coach for the past three seasons, left in the offseason to take the offensive coordinator job in Dallas. To fill Nolan's spot, the Saints promoted Michael Hodges, who had been promoted from defensive assistant to assistant linebackers coach in 2019. New Orleans also added Cory Robinson as a defensive assistant; Robinson had previously served a training camp internship with the Saints in 2019.

• Though their starter remains the same, the Saints also made several headlines at the quarterback position in the offseason. After Teddy Bridgewater signed with Carolina to replace Cam Newton as the Panthers' starter, the Saints signed Winston to a one-year deal. Winston will have a chance to be the primary backup to Drew Brees, as Bridgewater was last year, but New Orleans is likely to continue to keep three quarterbacks active on game days. That's because the third one, Taysom Hill, is really a Swiss Army knife of an offensive weapon who has lined up at quarterback, running back, tight end and wide receiver. Perhaps portending an even larger role in the offense in 2020 for Hill, the Saints re-signed him in the offseason to a lucrative two-year contract extension. Brees also signed a new two-year contract in March, though that has become a relatively routine transaction in New Orleans.

• The Saints surprised some pundits in May when they released starting right guard Larry Warford, who was coming off his third straight Pro Bowl campaign. However, the team had used a first-round pick on Michigan center Cesar Ruiz, who could step right in at Warford's spot. If he does, the Saints' excellent offensive line would be comprised completely of players the team has drafted in the first three rounds since 2013, including first-rounders Ruiz, center Erik McCoy and left guard Andrus Peat.

• The Saints went back to the future in their secondary. With starting safety Vonn Bell leaving for Cincinnati via free agency, the team re-signed Malcolm Jenkins, who left the Philadelphia Eagles after six seasons and three Pro Bowls. Jenkins returns to his first NFL home, as he started for the Saints for most of his first five seasons (2009-13). The Saints also saw cornerback Eli Apple, who started 15 games last year after coming over from the Giants in a 2018 midseason trade, leave for the Panthers. Apple could be replaced in the starting lineup by another Jenkins and another former Giant, as Janoris Jenkins arrived as a waiver claim in mid-December of last year.

TOP STORYLINES

Brady vs. Brees in a History-Making Battle – Tom Brady, the Bucs' ageless wonder, heads into his 21st NFL season with 74,571 passing yards and 541 touchdown tosses in his regular-season career. The only possible way he could be on the short end of those numbers in a QB matchup is if he is playing against Drew Brees, another sure-fire Hall-of-Famer playing into his 40s. Brees has 77,416 yards and 547 touchdowns in the regular season. (Adding in postseason numbers gives Brady both marks with ease.) It probably is no coincidence that the NFL schedule-makers chose to send the Buccaneers to New Orleans in Week One after Brady left New England for Tampa Bay. This matchup of QB legends still flying high isn't just the top plotline of the Bucs' Week One contest, it is one of the biggest stories across the entire NFL as the league finally gets its teams back on the field. In fact, this is a historic matchup like the NFL has rarely seen its 100 seasons. Since Brees came to the Saints and began his incredible run of passing productivity in 2006, he and Brady have had three other matchups, in 2009, 2013 and 2017. Brady's Patriots won the most recent two of those three games, but both quarterbacks had one enormous performance in that batch. Brees threw for 371 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in the Saints' 2009 win, while Brady had 447 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a Pats victory three years ago.

The Difference is in the Differential – The Buccaneers had a potent offense in many ways in 2019 and they tied for third in the NFL by scoring a team single-season record 458 points. The team they were tied with: the Saints. Yet New Orleans won the division with a 13-3 record, six wins better than the 7-9 Buccaneers. The problem for Tampa Bay was they also allowed 449 points, 108 more than did the Saints. And a big reason that happened was turnovers, a category in which the Bucs and Saints finished at polar opposites. New Orleans was plus-15 in turnover differential, second only to Brady's Patriots, while the Buccaneers were minus-13, fifth-worst in the league with an NFL leading 41 giveaways. Tampa Bay's 41 turnovers led to a league-high 128 points scored by their opposition. The Saints, on the other hand, only allowed 34 points to be scored off turnovers, the lowest (and best) mark in the league. The Buccaneers obviously believe that the arrival of Brady will help them greatly reduce their giveaways, and that could be the difference in evening things out between these two teams.

Super-Unusual-Dome – The Buccaneers are granted the sheer joy of playing inside the Louisiana Superdome once per fall, and it's usually a deafening experience. While it might not be the absolute loudest venue in the NFL – Kansas City and Seattle are the two main candidates for that throne – it's certainly up there. And that noise is generated by a crowd with quite a bit of…personality. This time, any noise that the players have to overcome will need to be piped into the dome because, as with all but a handful of NFL stadiums, there will be no fans in the stands in the season's first month. Games in front of a sea of empty seats would be a strange experience for NFL players in any city, and the Bucs will deal with the same thing at home in their first two contests at Raymond James Stadium. Will it be harder for players to maintain the same energy level without a buzzing crowd? Will the artificial noise actually be harder to contend with if it has no ebb and flow for three hours? The pandemic and the NFL's great efforts to keep the season going will be creating game atmospheres like never before, and possibly certain hurdles that are impossible to predict.