Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Week 17 of 2022 NFL Season

Here's how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and other NFC contenders can secure a playoff berth this week

Dec 26, 2022 at 03:45 PM

Buccaneers Playoff Clinching Scenarios

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) (vs. Carolina (6-9), 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

  1. TB win

Other NFC Team Clinching Scenarios

  • Philadelphia Eagles -- playoff berth
  • Minnesota Vikings -- NFC North
  • San Francisco 49ers -- NFC West
  • Dallas Cowboys -- playoff berth

Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) (vs. New Orleans (6-9), 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:

  1. PHI win OR
  2. DAL loss

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title, homefield advantage and NFC's lone first-round bye with:

  1. PHI win OR
  2. DAL loss + SF loss + MIN loss

New York Giants (8-6-1) (vs. Indianapolis (4-9-1), 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

New York clinches playoff berth with:

  1. NYG win OR
  2. WAS loss + SEA loss OR
  3. WAS loss + DET loss + GB loss OR
  4. DET loss + SEA loss + GB loss

Washington Commanders (7-7-1) (vs. Cleveland (6-9), 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Washington clinches playoff berth with

  1. WAS win + DET loss + SEA loss + GB loss

**Note: the above excludes ties

