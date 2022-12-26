NFC Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Week 17 of 2022 NFL Season

Buccaneers Playoff Clinching Scenarios
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) (vs. Carolina (6-9), 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:
- TB win
Other NFC Team Clinching Scenarios
- Philadelphia Eagles -- playoff berth
- Minnesota Vikings -- NFC North
- San Francisco 49ers -- NFC West
- Dallas Cowboys -- playoff berth
Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) (vs. New Orleans (6-9), 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:
- PHI win OR
- DAL loss
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title, homefield advantage and NFC's lone first-round bye with:
- PHI win OR
- DAL loss + SF loss + MIN loss
New York Giants (8-6-1) (vs. Indianapolis (4-9-1), 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
New York clinches playoff berth with:
- NYG win OR
- WAS loss + SEA loss OR
- WAS loss + DET loss + GB loss OR
- DET loss + SEA loss + GB loss
Washington Commanders (7-7-1) (vs. Cleveland (6-9), 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Washington clinches playoff berth with
- WAS win + DET loss + SEA loss + GB loss
**Note: the above excludes ties