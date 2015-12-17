Tampa Bay vs. St. Louis Pregame Report

Tampa Bay will play its first prime time game since Week Three of last season when they take on the Rams in the Edward Jones Dome, and they would like to show the rest of the NFL that they are indeed a playoff-caliber team. That's just one many points of motivation that the Buccaneers brought with them to the Midwest. What felt like a lost opportunity in Sunday's loss to the Saints can be quickly assuaged in a quick turnaround four days later.

"When you don't play your best ball you want to make it right as soon as possible," said Smith. "That's going back to the practice field, but ultimately going and playing a game, and that's what we're excited about. We haven't played in a nationally-televised game yet, so that's exciting too. And then just where we are in the race, down to the final three games and we need to get a win in the worst way. It's always tough when you go on the road but we feel like we're ready to go."