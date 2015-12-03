Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TBT: Jameis Winston's High School Highlights

A look at Winston's highlights from his playing days at Hueytown High School in Alabama.

Dec 03, 2015 at 05:08 AM
winston-highschool.jpg

As a high school senior at Hueytown High School in Alabama, Jameis Winston developed into one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation. According to Rivals, Winston was the top quarterback prospect in the country in 2012, along with being rated as top overall prospect in the state of Alabama. He was listed as the tenth-best player in the entire country.

Winston finished his senior season with a 145.1 passer rating, according to MaxPreps' stats, before enrolling at Florida State. Below is a look at Winston's highlights from his time at Hueytown.

